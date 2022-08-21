Purchase Access

ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers, defending 1A South Region champions, kicked off their high school football season Friday scoring the first seven times they had the ball in a 42-0 win over the Kearny Ray Bearcats.

Friday’s win was the fifth straight season-opening win for St. David.

