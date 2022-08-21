ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers, defending 1A South Region champions, kicked off their high school football season Friday scoring the first seven times they had the ball in a 42-0 win over the Kearny Ray Bearcats.
Friday’s win was the fifth straight season-opening win for St. David.
“I was very pleased by what I saw tonight on both sides of the ball,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “We ran a lot of no-huddle and up-tempo and I thought we did that pretty well.”
St. David won the toss to start the game and elected to defer to the second half. A little trickiness by the kickoff team backfired, however, when the onside kick went out of bounds and Ray took possession inside St. David territory.
That would be the only time in the first half the Bearcats would cross midfield as the Tigers defense wasted no time flexing its muscles.
Senior Marek Haynie scored St. David’s first touchdown of the season on a 20-yard run. Paul Parker’s successful extra point gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Senior quarterback Ryan Gooding, last year’s Herald/Review co-football player of the year, then followed with back-to-back TD passes, the first 8 yards to Kydin Richardson, the second 30 yards to Matteo Carrafa. Parker’s two successful PATs increased the lead to 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Gooding had a TD run of 10 yards and senior Connor Curtis had scoring runs of 40 and 3 yards. With a 42-0 lead, the second half was be played with a running clock.
In the second half Davis rested a majority of his starters and had sophomore Owen Judd play quarterback.
The third and fourth quarters were played on what had become an extremely muddy field and was finished in just less than 30 minutes as the clock stopped only for timeouts or injury, which was the case several times for Ray. The Bearcats crossed midfield several times but were unable to score.
The poor field conditions led to several turnovers by both teams, which Davis said needs to be addressed.
“I know the conditions are tough and it’s wet out here but that’s really no excuse, we need to take better care of the ball,” he said. “I thought our starters played well. They weren’t perfect. They made some mistakes which we will fix (Saturday) in (the) film session.”
Davis said he was pleased that all the players suited up for the game saw considerable playing time.
Gooding completed 5 of 8 passes for 75 yards while Judd was 2 of 3 for 41 yards.
The Tigers ran the ball for 203 yards on 22 carries. Curtis had six carries for 83 yards,
Haynie nine for 78, Jadon Gill three for 17 and Gooding two for 20.
Cousins Koy and Kydin Richardson were the top receivers for St. David, each having two receptions for 27 and 18 yards, respectively.
Defensively, Curtis was in on 15 total tackles Friday. Wyatt Judd followed with 12.
“All in all, I’d say it was a good win, I’m happy,” Davis said.
St. David is back at home Friday, Aug. 26, against Baboquivari. Baboquivari smacked Fort Thomas 50-6 in its season opener.
