If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
PHOENIX— What was expected to be a close, tough, physical game was anything but as the St. David Tigers thumped the Bagdad Sultans 62-6 Friday night.
The game was played at North Phoenix Preparatory.
Friday’s showdown between the two 1A powerhouses was close for the first quarter.
Bobcat Pacheco’s 1-yard touchdown run followed by Talon Haynie’s 2-point conversion gave St. David an 8-0 lead.
Bagdad came back and scored on a 13-yard TD pass but missed the conversion.
Haynie scored on a 70-yard TD run on the Tigers ensuing drive and Ryan Gooding’s 2-point conversion pass to Kydin Richardon gave St. David a 16-6 lead.
The second quarter was all Tigers as St. David scored 32 unanswered points, taking a 48-6 lead and putting the game into a running clock mode for the second consecutive week, which happens when a team is ahead by 40 points or more.
Haynie had TD runs of 13, 7 and 53-yards in addition to a 2-point conversion carry and Gooding hooked up with Richardson for a TD.
Marek Haynie had a 4-yard TD run in the third quarter, which was followed by a Wyatt Judd conversion. Koy Richardson’s 95-yard interception return for a score in the fourth quarter made the score 62-6.
Haynie had 13 carries for 251 and four TDs, his longest being 70 yards. Gooding had seven carries for 10 yards and completed 5 of 6 passes for 81 yards and a TD. Three of the receptions went to Kydin Richardson, one a 26-yard TD.
“It was a great game for us but still lots of places to improve,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. "Tough first quarter but then we were able to pull away and get a running clock just before the half, then got younger guys involved in the second half. We still have lots to work on. We were not as sharp on offense as we will need to be. We blew some coverages at times, but we played hard and physical. Fun to watch."
Next up for the 2-0 Tigers is a regional road game at Duncan Friday, Sept. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.