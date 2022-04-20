St. David bounces back with 7-0 shutout over Baboquivari

ST DAVID — Less than 24 hours after experiencing a disappointing 13-0 shutout against the Benson Bobcats, the St. David Tigers got back in the win column with a 7-0 victory over the Sells Baboquivari Warriors.
The win keeps St. David (22-3 overall, 10-0 in conference, 3-0 in 1A South Region) in first place, one game ahead of Baboquivari and Desert Christian, which the Tigers host on Friday.
“We came out and played better, but as a coach I’m never satisfied, and don’t want our team to be either,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said. “We could have played better, especially on the hitting side of it. We played good defense and got a good pitching performance from (Ryan) Gooding. Josh Garrett came in and pitched the last inning for us and he pitched well.”
Garrett and Gooding combined for a three-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking one during the seven-inning game.
St. David came out swinging, scoring three runs in the bottom of first. Two runs came on a single by Jadon Gill that led to an error and allowed Owen Judd to score. Gill scored on a throwing error. Jacob Goodman reached base on a dropped third strike and scored on a Ryan Gooding double.
St. David maintained its three-run lead until the fourth when it tacked on four more runs. Goodman, who had walked, scored on a wild pitch. Talon Haynie’s single allowed Wyatt Judd and Jeremiah Toyota Gill to score. Garrett singled, scoring Haynie with the final run of the game.
The Tigers had six hits. Haynie was 2-for-4, scored a run and had two RBIs; Gill was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; Gooding was 1-for-3 with an RBI; Brayden Merrill and Garrett each were 1-for-3.
St. David hosted Valley Union Tuesday in a region game. After hosting Tucson Desert Christian on Friday, St. David hosts Tucson St. Augustine April 26 before heading to Duncan for the regular season finale April 27.
The 1A state tournament begins Tuesday, May 3. Sixteen teams qualify. The high-seeded teams will host the first two rounds before heading to Tempe Diablo Stadium for the semifinals and finals May 13-14.
4 pitchers combine for perfect game
Four St. David pitchers joined forces for Cochise County’s third perfect baseball game this year, leading the Tigers to a 17-0 win over the Fort Thomas Apaches Tuesday, April 12.
Owen Judd started and threw 12 pitches, retiring all three batters he faced. Jeremiah Toyota Gill pitched the second inning, threw nine pitches and retired all three batters he faced. Koy Richardson pitched the third inning and retired all three batters he faced, setting the stage for Paul Parker to complete the perfect game. Parker threw 10 pitches and retired all three batters he faced, giving the Tigers their first perfect game in recent memory.
St. David has had two no-hitters this season with Judd involved in both games.
St. David had 12 hits. Richardson was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Haynie was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Garrett was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Parker was 1-for-2 and Toyota Gill was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
