The St. David Tigers hosted a first-round game of the 1A state basketball tournament against the Glendale Desert Heights Prep Coyotes of the 1A Central Region and a quarterfinal game against the Fort Thomas Apaches of the 1A Copper Region, winning both to advance to the state semifinal round.

St. David topped Desert Heights Prep 79-39 and Fort Thomas 66-51.

