The St. David Tigers hosted a first-round game of the 1A state basketball tournament against the Glendale Desert Heights Prep Coyotes of the 1A Central Region and a quarterfinal game against the Fort Thomas Apaches of the 1A Copper Region, winning both to advance to the state semifinal round.
St. David topped Desert Heights Prep 79-39 and Fort Thomas 66-51.
The Tigers hosted the Apaches on Saturday, Feb. 11. Leading 21-10 in the first quarter, the Tigers extended their lead to 35-20 going into halftime.
Leading St. David were senior Koy Richardson with 21 points, senior Matteo Carrafa with 20 points, senior Brayten Trejo with 11 points and senior Kydin Richardson with eight points.
“We knew that Fort Thomas would be a challenge and that they would push us,” St. David coach Nathan Richardson said. “We got our guys scoring but to me our rebounds were the big picture for us.”
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Tigers hosted Desert Heights Prep. In the first half St. David led 48-20.
The Tigers were led by Koy Richardson with 22 points, Kydin Richardson with 14 points, Carrafa with 13 points, senior Ryan Gooding with 11 points, senior Wyatt Judd with eight points and senior Marek Haynie with seven points.
“This was an important game for us,” Richardson said. “This gave us the opportunity to get going; offensively we really got going. Everyone did get to play, which is important too because these kids are with us in the postseason, and we need to give them a lot of appreciation.”
St. David will meet the Sells Baboquivari Warriors, also members of the 1A Southeast Region, in the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. The winner will play in the state championship game on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center against the winner of the Colorado City El Capitan Eagles of the 1A Canyon Region versus the Phoenix North Valley Christian Lions of the 1A Central Region.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.