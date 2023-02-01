The St. David boys basketball team is second in the 1A state rankings and first in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region.
The Tigers won their final two games of the regular season to finish 15-2 overall, 11-0 in the 1A conference, 5-0 in the region.
St. David hosted the Benson Bobcats of the 2A East Region for their final game of the season on Senior Night Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Tigers led 20-14 in the first quarter, increasing their lead to 42-29 at the end of the first half. The Tigers won their final regular season game 80-56.
Leading St. David were senior Koy Richardson with 31 points (2ith seven 3-pointers), senior Matteo Carrafa and sophomore Gannon Carrafa with 11 each and seniors Kydin Richardson and Wyatt Judd with nine each.
“I’m proud of our guys; they went out and played hard – I never have to worry about them bringing the energy against Benson,” St. David coach Nathan Richardson said. “We shot the ball well; I think the biggest difference in the game was that we outrebounded Benson.”
Benson was led by senior Aiden Finch with 13 points; senior Jaden Barney, senior Jai Altamirano, and sophomore Domonik Villa with eight each; and sophomore Keelyn Payne with seven.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Tigers traveled to Sells for their final region game of the season against the Baboquivari Warriors. Leading 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and, with both teams netting 18 points in the second quarter, they went into halftime up 30-26. Both teams scored 23 points in the second half to give the Tigers the 53-49 victory.
Koy Richardson and Kydin Richardson led the Tigers with 19 points each; Matteo Carrafa had nine.
“This was a really close game; we had way too many turnovers which is very uncharacteristic of us,” Richardson said. “But we played well enough to get the win. It was just a tough game.”
St. David will host the 1A Tucson Southeast/Tucson Northwest Super Regionals On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2-4. The Tigers first game will be on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. against the winner of Duncan-The Gregory School.
