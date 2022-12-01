ST. DAVID − Anyone who has watched the St. David boys basketball team over the past three years will not be surprised to see familiar faces playing on the court and coaching from the bench.
This year 25 athletes, including nine seniors, will make up the Tigers’ junior varsity and varsity squads. The popularity of the basketball program can also be seen in the number of seniors who went out for the team who did not compete their junior season.
“We have four seniors who are returning starters,” said coach Nathan Richardson, in his fifth year coaching the Tigers. “The experience will be strong. We also have a couple of seniors who played quite a bit who are also returning. We even had a few seniors who came out for the team this year who weren’t on the team last year.
“This year we should still be solid shooting from the outside. My main things are that they need to be able to play defense, rebound and share the ball — those are my three main priorities but mainly to be unselfish.
“Passing the ball well will be one of our strengths; it’ll be tough to scout us because we’ll always have five solid kids on the floor at all times.”
Richardson competed in high school basketball in Animas, New Mexico. He played two years at Eastern Arizona College and finished his playing career at New Mexico Highlands University. He began his coaching career at Show Low High before moving to the St. David area where he assisted before taking over the varsity program.
Richardson will be assisted by St. David alumni Daniel Tillett and Kyle Merrill and Josh Lunt, who competed for the Duncan Wildkats.
Senior shooting guard Matteo Carrafa also understands that one of the Tigers’ strengths is the solidarity they have as a team.
“I’m excited for how good of a team we this year and the team chemistry have we have together,” Carrafa said. “We’ve all been playing with each other for a long time; I think this is going to be a big advantage for us compared to other teams.”
Last season St. David finished first in the 1A South Region with a 6-0 record, 16-2 overall. This year the Tigers are members of the 1A Tucson Southeast whose teams include the Baboquivari Warriors, the Duncan Wildcats, the Lourdes Catholic Warriors, the Patagonia Lobos, the San Simon Longhorns and the Valley Union Blue Devils. The new region is similar to last year with two exceptions – Baboquivari and Lourdes have been added while the Fort Thomas Apaches moved to the Copper Region.
“There’s big excitement for this year,” Richardson said. “These kids are expecting to challenge for a 1A title; there should be no reason why they shouldn’t go for it all.”
The Tigers’ first game was against Morenci Wildcats of the 2A East Region on Nov. 28.
