ST. DAVID − Anyone who has watched the St. David boys basketball team over the past three years will not be surprised to see familiar faces playing on the court and coaching from the bench.

This year 25 athletes, including nine seniors, will make up the Tigers’ junior varsity and varsity squads. The popularity of the basketball program can also be seen in the number of seniors who went out for the team who did not compete their junior season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments