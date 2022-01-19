ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers took four victories in four games for the week to improve their season record 9-2 overall, 6-0 in the 1A conference, and 2-0 in the 1A South Region.
The Tigers are eighth in the 1A state rankings and lead the 1A South.
St. David ended the week with a home game against the Baboquivari Warriors of the 1A Tucson region on Saturday. The Tigers took a 25-2 first quarter lead and increased that margin to 50-9 at the half. Adding 12 points to the Warriors' 15 in the second half, they took their home court victory 62-24.
Leading the Tigers were senior Jacob Goodman with 16 points, junior Paul Parker with 13, junior Koy Richardson with nine, junior Ryan Gooding with seven and junior Matteo Carrafa and sophomore Austin Parker with six points each.
The Tigers traveled to Cibecue to take on the Dishchii’bikoh Wildcats in a 1A South game Friday, Jan. 14, winning 69-39.
The Tigers led 39-21 at the half.
Goodman led the Tigers with 23 points and six rebounds; Koy Richardson had 15 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and seven steals; P. Parker had 11 points; Carrafa had eight points, six assists, five steals, and five rebounds. They went 4-for-10 from the free throw line and made 22 2-point and seven 3-point shots.
On Thursday, Jan. 13, St. David took on the Benson Bobcats of the 2A East Region and won 59-56.
The Bobcats took a 17-16 first quarter lead. St. David then outscored Benson 18-8 in the second quarter, leading 34-25 at the half.
Benson outscored the Tigers 31-25 in the second half, but it was not enough.
Leading the Tigers were Goodman with 15 points, Koy Richardson with 17 points, Gooding with 10 points, Kydin Richardson with eight points and junior Wyatt Judd with six points. The Tigers went 10-for-12 from the free throw line and made 20 2-point and three 3-point shots.
Leading the Bobcats were junior Aiden Finch with 24 points, senior Antonio Rigney with nine points, senior Brok Determan and junior Angel Rigney with eight points each and freshman Domonik Villa with six points. Benson made 10 2-point and 10 3-point shots and went 6-for-11 from the free throw line.
The Tigers traveled to Fort Thomas to take on the Apaches in a 1A South game Tuesday, Jan. 11, winning their first 1A South regional game 79-40.
The Tigers took a 43-19 lead at the end of the first half, adding 36 more points in the second.
Leading the Tigers were Koy Richardson with 24 points and six rebounds, Goodman with 20 points and seven rebounds, Judd with 10 points, Carrafa with nine points and P. Parker with eight points and nine rebounds. St. David made 23 2-point and three 3-point shots and went 6-for-11 from the free throw line.
St. David travels to Duncan on Friday, Jan. 21, for a 1A South game.
