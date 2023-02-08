ST. DAVID − The St. David boys basketball team finished second in the 1A Tucson Northwest/Southeast Super Regional tournament, defeating the Tucson Gregory School Hawks 52-40 but losing to the Sells Baboquivari Warriors in the championship game 51-43.

The championship game was Saturday, Feb. 4. The Tigers had defeated Baboquivari earlier in the season 51-49.

