ST. DAVID − The St. David boys basketball team finished second in the 1A Tucson Northwest/Southeast Super Regional tournament, defeating the Tucson Gregory School Hawks 52-40 but losing to the Sells Baboquivari Warriors in the championship game 51-43.
The championship game was Saturday, Feb. 4. The Tigers had defeated Baboquivari earlier in the season 51-49.
In the first quarter the Warriors took control, leading the Tigers 17-6. St. David outscored Baboquivari 9-6 in the second quarter but went into halftime down 23-15. The Tigers outscored the Warriors in the third quarter to cut their lead by one, 35-28. St. David, however, was not able to overtake Baboquivari.
“We got a slow start, just the opposite of our game against the Gregory School, and we never really recovered,” St. David coach Nathan Richardson said. “But our guys kept playing hard. Baboquivari is a good team. This was a good opportunity to prep for the state tournament.”
Leading the Tigers wer: senior Kydin Richardson with 13 points, senior Koy Richardson with 12 points and senior Brayten Trejo with nine points.
On Friday, Feb. 3, the Tigers led The Gregory School Hawks 21-10 in the first quarter, 32-15 going into halftime. The Hawks cut the Tigers lead in the third quarter, outscoring them 16-8 to bring the score to 40-31. St. David outscored The Gregory School 12-9 in the fourth quartery.
“We went out really strong and took the early lead but then we just didn’t play as strong as I would have liked us to and we struggled on the boards,” Richardson said. “But we were able to pull out the win.”
Leading St. David were Koy Richardson with 34 points and senior Matteo Carrafa with nine.
The Tigers will meet Glendale Desert Heights Prep of the 1A Central Rregion in an opening game of the 1A state championship at St. David on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m.
