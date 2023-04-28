The 16th-seeded St. David boys tennis team had its hands full with No.1-seeded Thatcher Wednesday in the team state tennis tournament, losing 6-0 to the Eagles in Thatcher.
Marek Haynie, playing No. 1 singles for the Tigers, lost his first set 6-4 and was tied 1-1 in the second when the match was stopped.
Brayten Trejo, playing No. 2 singles for the Tigers, fell 6-2, 6-1 while Scott Lutz was shut out 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Sammy Judd fell 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles; Regan Young was defeated 6-4, 6-0 at No. 5 singles; and Connor Curtis was defeated 6-2, 6-0 at No. 6 singles.
While the team portion of the tournament is over for Cochise County, competition begins in singles and doubles play where 18 players will represent St. David, Willcox, Tombstone and Douglas.
Douglas senior Llayton Angulo will play senior Alejandro Acuna of Flagstaff, Friday, April 28, at the Gene Autry Sports Complex in Mesa in the Division II singles championships.
Tombstone’s Caleb Russian will face freshman Jaden Litt of Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep in his first round match April 28 while junior Sanmy Judd of St. David will play Western Oliver of Gilbert Christian. Scott Lutz of St. David will square off against David Drejza of John Paul II of Phoenix.
In doubles, St. David’s duo of Haynie and Trejo will face a team from Gilbert Classical in their first round match while Nathaniel Aguilar and Keanu Ramil of Willcox will battle a team from Scottsdale Prep.
In the Division III girls tournament Willcox’s Valerie Durazo will play Jaden Dumouchel-Jones of Glendale Prep in the first round, Tombstone’s Skylar Mazzanti will face Kali Gluyas of Safford, and Mia Mungarro of Willcox will play Nicole Seila of Phoenix Benjamin Franklin High School in first-round matches.
In doubles Willcox’s tandem of Marissa Paz and Kennedy Peterson will face a team from John Paul II in the first round while in doubles St. David’s Safina Blachly and Sydney Haynie will face Tombstone’s Jamora Haynes and Makinzee Meinhardt.
The first- and second-round matches will be played on Thursday, April 28. The quarter and semifinal matches will be played on Saturday, April 29, and the championship matches will be played on Monday, May 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.