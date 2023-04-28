The 16th-seeded St. David boys tennis team had its hands full with No.1-seeded Thatcher Wednesday in the team state tennis tournament, losing 6-0 to the Eagles in Thatcher.

Marek Haynie, playing No. 1 singles for the Tigers, lost his first set 6-4 and was tied 1-1 in the second when the match was stopped.

