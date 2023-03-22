St. David boys tennis remains unbeaten in three matches By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three matches into the tennis season and St. David’s boys tennis team is 3-0 having won all three matches by shutout.So far this season St. David has won 26 sets and lost zero.The Tigers’ third shutout came Monday, March 20, in Tucson in a 9-0 spanking of the Tucson Andrada Polytechnic.Senior Brayten Trejo, playing No. 1 singles for the Tigers, won his match 6-1, 6-4.Senior Marek Haynie, playing No. 2 singles, was a 6-1, 6-2 winner.Junior Sammy Judd was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 3 singles.Seniors Reagan Young and Connor Curtis, playing No. 4 and 5 singles, won their matches by identical scores of 6-1, 6-0.Freshman Ricky Blachly won his No. 6 singles match by forfeit.In doubles, St. David’s No. 1 doubles team of Trejo and Haynie were 8-1 winners, Young and Judd were 8-0 winners at No. 2 doubles and Curtis and Blachly were winners by forfeit at No. 3 doubles.St. David hosted Pima on Tuesday, March 21. Results from that match were not available at press time.The Tigers will travel to Douglas on Thursday, March 23, for a match with the Bulldogs. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Gambling Mathematics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas family stays positive amid tragedies Woman gets 8-year sentence in murder of her 2-year-old Woman walks thin line in fight with mental health system Man in sexual assault case impregnated 12-year-old years ago, police say Bisbee man brings design prowess to Oscars, local projects Recall committee holds 'Rally for Democracy' in Sierra Vista Trial in serial rape case likely to end up in Maricopa County Grijalva asks DOJ to investigate election activities of county supervisors A teacher’s passion turned course into a top-tier film program Suspected carjacker left hospital without clearance; police to obtain arrest warrant Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 4 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Douglas family stays positive amid tragedies Woman gets 8-year sentence in murder of her 2-year-old Woman walks thin line in fight with mental health system Man in sexual assault case impregnated 12-year-old years ago, police say Bisbee man brings design prowess to Oscars, local projects Recall committee holds 'Rally for Democracy' in Sierra Vista Trial in serial rape case likely to end up in Maricopa County Grijalva asks DOJ to investigate election activities of county supervisors A teacher’s passion turned course into a top-tier film program Suspected carjacker left hospital without clearance; police to obtain arrest warrant COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.