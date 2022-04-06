Purchase Access

TUCSON — The St. David boys tennis team beat The Gregory School of 6-3 while the girls team fell 7-2 March 31 in a match at the Refkin Tennis Center.

In the boys match, Lorenzo Padoan, playing No. 1 singles for St. David, was an 8-2 winner.

No. 2 Mark Haynie won 8-2, No. 3 Brayten Trejo lost 8-4, No. 4 Kaden Watts won 8-3, No. 5 Sammy Judd won 8-5 and No. 6 Brenten Freestone lost 8-1.

The Tigers’ No. 1 and No. 3 doubles teams of Padoan and Watts and Freestone and Judd were 8-1 and 8-4 winners. Trejo and Haynie lost 9-8.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 8-1 overall and in division play, 6-0 in sectional play.

In the girls match, No. 1 Safina Blachly lost 8-2 and No. 2 Sydney Haynie won 8-6.

St. David forfeited its No. 3 through No. 6 matches, not having players available.

In doubles, Blachly and Haynie won 8-4.

With the loss, the St. David girls fall to 2-6-1 overall and in division play, 1-4-1 in sectional play.

The St. David boys and girls will be back on the court April 7 and 8 with home matches against Valley Union and Willcox.



