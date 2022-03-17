DUNCAN — The St. David Tigers tennis teams competed in their first tournament of the season in Duncan, the H.T. Coulter Invitational, against Duncan, Morenci and Tombstone.
The Tigers’ boys went undefeated in singles and doubles, winning individual medals and the team trophy. For the girls’ team, sophomore Safina Blachly went undefeated in singles to win the title medal.
“Our boys did very well at the tournament, winning the team title and each individual medal,” St. David tennis coach Read Saunders said. “We have a very small girls team (only three players), but Safina also did very well, winning all of her individual matches and winning the singles’ title. The girls’ doubles team of Safina and junior Sydney Haynie also did well, winning two of their three matches. I’m extremely proud of all our kids and how hard they are working.”
The boys team had competed in four matches. They defeated the Benson Bobcats 9-0, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 9-0, and the St. Augustine Wolves 9-0; they lost to the Willcox Cowboys 6-3.
The Tiger girls defeated the Benson Bobcats 3-1. The girls lost to the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 6-3, the St. Augustine Wolves 6-3 and the Willcox Cowgirls 7-2.
The Tigers are members of the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division III Section III that includes the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles, the Nogales Lourdes Catholic Warriors, the Patagonia Union Lobos, the Tucson St. Augustine Wolves, the Tucson Gregory School Hawks, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and the Valley Union Blue Devils.
The Tigers will be in Nogales at the Anza Park Courts Thursday, March 17, for a regional contest against Lourdes Catholic.
