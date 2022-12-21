BENSON — St. David High’s boys finished 5-0 in the eight-team Benson Holiday Tournament, defeating the host Benson Bobcats in the championship game 71-56.
In the he title game the Tigers took the first quarter lead 21-13 and the Bobcats outscored the Tigers 17-12 in the second quarter to cut the lead to three, 33-30.
The Tigers outscored the Bobcats 19-11 in the third quarter and 19-15 in the fourth to take the title.
Leading the Tigers against the Bobcats were senior Kydin Richardson with 19 points; senior Koy Richardson with 16 points, which included two 3-pointers; senior Ryan Gooding with 13 points (three 3-pointers); senior Matteo Carrafa with 10 points (two 3-pointers); and seniors Wyatt Judd and Paul Parker with five points each.
“We knew that Benson would make a good run at us; that game was a little closer than I would have liked but we know that this matchup is always a challenge, and I was happy that our boys stepped up and played really well,” St. David coach Nathan Richardson said. “I say really well because that was our second game of the day; the toughest game of the tournament for us was played earlier at 1:30 (p.m.) against 4A Sahuarita. That was a really tough game. It took a lot out of our boys; our boys did not have the legs at all in the Benson game.
“I’ve been particularly happy with our rebounding; all of our starters have been more focused on rebounding — Kydin had 17 rebounds and Koy had 10 against Benson. I do feel bad that Koy was left off the all-tournament team; I think he was one of the best players in the tournament, for sure with no question, one of the top five performers in that tournament.”
Leading the Bobcats against the Tigers were senior Aiden Finch with 19 points, which included five 3-pointers; senior Angel Rigney with 13 points (two 3-pointers); junior Colton Bellmore with 11 points (three 3-pointers); and senior Jaden Barney with seven points.
“We knew that St. David would be really tough to beat; we just needed to take care of the ball, share the ball, and be ourselves and we’d do good, but they made a lot more shots and outrebounded us,” Benson coach Alex Montijo said. “We were with them for a while but then they pulled away and took the win.”
After St. David Tigers and Benson, the Sahuarita Mustangs took third and the Morenci Wildcats fourth. Also competing were the Tucson Empire Ravens, the Tucson San Miguel Vipers, the Patagonia Lobos and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets.
All-tournament honors went to Gooding and Kydin Richardson from St. David; Finch from Benson; and senior Terrill Hall, junior MarQuez Tyree (tournament MVP), and sophomore Michael Payne from Sahuarita.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.