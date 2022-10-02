ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers celebrated homecoming on Friday, knocking off the San Manuel Miners 69-34 and clinching their third consecutive 1A South Region championship.
While the outcome was a difference of 35 points the Tigers had to overcome a 14-0 deficit to win.
San Manuel scored the first two times it had the ball, taking a 14-0 lead.
St. David finally got going, scoring back-to-back touchdowns when senior Ryan Gooding completed TD passes to Koy Richardson and Matteo Carrafa, tying the game at 14-14 at the end of the opening quarter.
The Tigers took the lead in the second quarter when Gooding connected with Koy Richardson on a 9-yard TD pass. The missed extra point gave St. David a 20-14 lead.
San Manuel was not deterred and came back on the following possession, scoring on a 21-yard TD pass and making the 2-point conversion to go up 22-20 with just over five minutes to go before halftime.
With time running out and down by two, Gooding heaved a 60-yard TD pass to Carrafa with just seven seconds remaining. The failed conversion gave St. David a 26-22 lead at the half.
St. David coaches made some serious offense and defensive adjustments at halftime which led to the Tigers outscoring the Miners 43-12.
Senior Marek Haynie had TD runs of 61 and 55 yards in the third quarter. Connor Curtis had a 17-yard TD run and Gooding connected with Carrafa on a 5-yard TD pass as the Tigers outscored the Miners 30-6 in the third quarter, taking a 56-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter Gooding had back-to-back TD passes of 19 and 25 yards to Kydin Richardson.
Gooding, Cochise County’s top passer, finished 13 of 22 for 261 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
Carrafa had four receptions for 117 yards and three TDs.
Koy Richardson had six receptions for 80 yards and two scores. His cousin, Kyden Richardson, had four receptions for 25 yards and two scores.
Haynie was the Tigers’ top rusher with 180 yards on 16 carries and two scores. Gooding had six carries for 54 yards and Curtis five carries for 50 yards and a score.
“It was a tough one, especially right off the bat,” Tigers coach Braden Davis said. “The rain made it tough. We turned the ball over a lot in the first half. I felt San Manuel played the best game they’ve played this year. San Manuel sure battled and fought us. They came ready for a fight.”
Davis said he felt his team played really well, especially in the second half.
“We were down a couple of guys, and I thought the guys who had to step up fill holes did a good job,” he said. “We’re pleased with how things ended. It was a tough battle, they maintained their composure and we prevailed.”
St. David, 7-0 overall, 5-0 in the 1A South, heads to Fort Thomas Thursday, Oct. 6, to take on a 0-7 Apache team that fell 56-6 to Valley Union Friday. giving the Blue Devils their first win of the season.
“We know Fort Thomas is really down this year,” Davis said. “We’re looking forward to playing a lot of our younger guys that game.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.