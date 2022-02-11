ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers knocked off the St. Michael Cardinals of the 1A North Region in a Class 1A state play-in game Tuesday, Feb. 8, winning 78-47.
No. 3 St. David will host sixth-ranked Leading Edge Academy-Gilbert of the 1A East Region in a quarterfinal game Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. Leading Edge advanced after defeating Lincoln Prep 64-53.
The Tigers took a solid 24-7 first quarter lead. Even with the Cardinals outscoring the Tigers 18-14 in the second quarter, St. David still was in control, leading 38-25 at the end of the first half.
In the third quarter, the Tigers scored 22 points to the Cardinals’ 10 to go into the final quarter with a 60-35 lead. Adding 18 points in the fourth quarter to the Cardinals 12, the Tigers prevailed.
“The kids came out with great energy,” St. David coach Nathan Richardson said. “We knew we would have to battle the boards. Usually about 40 rebounds will do it, and we were at 42. We did get a little bit sloppy with turnovers, higher than I would have liked, but our 3-point shooting made up for that.
“Our 3-point shooting is not surprising at all because we see that every day in practice. We have kids that can really shoot the ball. Our mainstay is unselfish basketball, and that never goes away.”
St. David junior Koy Richardson led the Tigers team with 33 points (including five 3-pointers) and 11 assists; senior Jacob Goodman added 17 points and seven rebounds; junior Matteo Carrafa put in 14 points; junior Paul Parker grabbed seven rebounds; and junior Kydin Richardson had six rebounds.
The Tigers connected on 13 3-point shots, good for 39 points, half of their 78 final points.
“It’s mostly about being a team,” Richardson said about his season-high 33 points. “We help each other with passing; we help get each other get open and that gives us more opportunities to shoot. The atmosphere at our games always helps us with our play. Having a supportive crowd improves my game.”
