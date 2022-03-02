ST. DAVID — The Benson Bobcats girls and boys tennis teams traveled to St. David Thursday, Feb. 24, to take on the Tigers in the first matches of the season for both teams.
The Tigers were victorious, with the boys winning 9-0 while the girls won 3-1.
This is Julie Christensen’s first year as the Bobcats tennis coach. She is looking forward to her first season and, with a young team (six of her seven players are in their first year competing in high school), she is also aware that this will be a building season.
Benson has three girls competing: Sophomore Sierra Brooks, junior Destiny Forster and senior Delmalicia Santiago. The Bobcats have four boys competing, freshman Stanley Kelly, freshman Jeffrey Lutz, freshman Jonathan Woodward and junior Scott Lutz.
“I’m very proud of our first-time players,” Christensen said. “They exhibited excellent sportsmanship. They were very enthusiastic and had so much fun (competing at St. David).”
Christensen was also impressed with the sportsmanship they were showed by St. David coach James “Read” Saunders and his players.
“Coach Saunders and his players were very gracious hosts,” she said. “He is very experienced in coaching tennis; all the information I obtained from him was phenomenal.”
This is Saunders 12th year coaching the Tigers’ tennis team, six as their head coach.
“We only have two girls and seven boys,” Saunders said. “Individually, Safina (Blachly) should advance to the final matches of girls state singles. Our boys team could be a strong contender to qualify for team state. Benson is in a building year with only one returning player, but I can see that they do have a lot of potential.”
Competing for the St. David girls are sophomore Blachly and junior Sydney Haynie. The Tiger boys team members are sophomore Sammie Judd, junior Marek Haynie, junior Lorenzo Padoan, junior Brayten Trejo, junior Regan Young and senior Kaden Watts.
Benson, which hosted the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles Tuesday, March 1, will be at home against the Pima Roughriders Thursday, March 3.
The Tigers, who met the Tombstone Yellow Jackets Monday, Feb. 28, and the Tucson St. Augustine Wolves Tuesday, March 1, will be in Willcox Thursday, March 3, to take on the Cowboys and Cowgirls.
