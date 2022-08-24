ST. DAVID − To say the St. David Tigers have a tough football schedule would be an understatement.
Five of the nine regular season opponents qualified for the 1A state playoffs, four advanced to the second round only to lose and one, Mogollon, soundly defeated the Tigers 58-12 in the state championship game.
St. David went 10-2 with both losses coming to Mogollon and won the 1A South Region for the third straight year.
Mogollon comes to St. David Sept. 16 for a regular season showdown.
“I think we have arguably the toughest schedule in 1A,” Tigers coach Braden Davis said. “Since we have seven teams in our region, it allows for only three freedom games and six region games. Our freedom games are with Mogollon, Baghdad and Hayden, who perennially are the top teams in the North, West, and East, respectively.
“We do not take any opponent lightly, but obviously we’re looking forward to seeing Mogollon again. Playing Bagdad and Hayden away is always very difficult. San Manuel and Duncan will be much better. Ray is typically tough. We also know that Baboquivari will be better and we’re not sure what Valley Union will have but rivalry games can often be tough, regardless.
“Fort Thomas is an unknown right now with a new coach, so we’re not sure what they might look like. In the past when they’ve had numbers, they’ve been tough.”
Davis begins his sixth year as head coach of the Tigers. St. David is 13-1 in the 1A South under Davis over the last three seasons. The Tigers have not lost a region game since a 28-18 setback at Duncan on Sept. 27, 2019.
“Prior to that, I assisted my brother (Brett) for about seven years, serving in several capacities, including offensive coordinator,” Braden said. “When younger, I never aspired to be a football coach, and was never much of a player. I played baseball and guitar. I always loved the game, however, and grew up in a football family as my father was a football coach and was a 1998 Arizona Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee.
“After my father retired, he was asked to coach a Benson Pop Warner team as a couple of his grandsons were playing — my nephews. He asked me to help him, and I agreed. We coached the team for two years and I fell in love with the football coaching process. I credit my father for getting me into this business. And I guess the bug is hereditary because my son is now coaching for the junior college Sonoran Sidewinders in Tucson.”
Assisting Davis year will be Greg Barker, Geoff Wilson, Bowdie Gill, Brett Bailey and Josh Lunt.
The Tigers lost Talon Haynie, Cochise County’s top rusher, due to graduation but they do return Ryan Gooding, a senior, who threw for 2,468 yards last season and had 34 touchdowns and four interceptions. He, along with Haynie, were the Herald/Review Best of Preps co-football players of the year.
“As it turns out, Ryan blocks really well, so we’re thinking of moving him to guard, seriously, he does block well,” Davis joked. “As a freshman he had to step in and start at guard during a playoff game because we had so many injuries that year. But we’ll want him to stay at QB this year.
“As a senior, we’ll be giving Ryan even more autonomy and will encourage him to trust his intelligence and audible when he sees something to exploit, or when the play he was given isn’t going to work. We’ve added some things offensively to take advantage of his skill set, so I’m very excited to see how things progress.”
In addition to Gooding, senior wide receiver and defensive back Koy Richardson returns along with senior Kydin Richardson, who will play tight end and defensive end. The Richardsons are first cousins.
Other returners are senior Conner Curtis, running back and linebackers; senior Paul Parker, kicker and defensive end; Marek Haynie (Talon’s brother) running back and linebacker; senior Matteo Carrafa, wide receiver and defensive back; senior linebacker Wyatt Judd; and senior guard and defensive end Regan Young.
“We added another senior transfer from Idaho who has not been playing football, but will help us, senior Corran Christensen, who will play guard and linebacker,” Davis said. “We have 10 seniors who can play, which is always a huge blessing at our level. We’re thin in the junior class with only two players, but our underclassmen are talented and love football.
“I think our strength starts with our returning QB. He’s got some guys to throw to, so if we can get our running game rolling, we should do pretty well offensively. We also have lots of guys who love to play defense.”
Davis said he’s pleased with the way the seniors have stepped up to lead and to make it “their team.”
“They are leading all the conditioning and pushing themselves and their teammates hard,” he said. “They want to get back to the top of the mountain.”
Davis admits last year’s lopsided loss in the 1A state championship game was disappointing, but he believes the players have put that behind them.
“I think they’ve recovered, but they’ll never forget,” he said. “Losing in the final is tough. We help them recognize what a great season they had. We beat everyone except one team and went through a gauntlet to get to the top of the mountain. We had to come from behind in two playoff games to get there. I was so proud of them and what they accomplished as a group of young men. We were a very good team, and good enough to win many years, but Mogollon was better that year.
“Our guys got to feel what it was like to climb to the top of the mountain and now they want to get back and be the last team standing this time.”
How excited is coach Davis and his team for the football season to start?
“Like a kid on Christmas Eve,” the coach said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.