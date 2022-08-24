Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ST. DAVID − To say the St. David Tigers have a tough football schedule would be an understatement.

Five of the nine regular season opponents qualified for the 1A state playoffs, four advanced to the second round only to lose and one, Mogollon, soundly defeated the Tigers 58-12 in the state championship game.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments