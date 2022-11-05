SCOTTSDALE - Football season came to an end Saturday for the St. David Tigers who were defeated 48-39 by the Heber Mogollon Mustangs in the 1A state semifinals.

Mogollon, the three seed and the two-time defending 1A state champions, will face four seeded Williams Saturday, Nov. 12 for the state title. Both Mogollon and Williams are from the same 1A North Region.

