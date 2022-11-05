SCOTTSDALE - Football season came to an end Saturday for the St. David Tigers who were defeated 48-39 by the Heber Mogollon Mustangs in the 1A state semifinals.
Mogollon, the three seed and the two-time defending 1A state champions, will face four seeded Williams Saturday, Nov. 12 for the state title. Both Mogollon and Williams are from the same 1A North Region.
Mogollon defeated Williams 36-24 on Oct. 7 to win the regional championship.
Williams knocked off top seed Hayden 56-38 in the other 1A state semifinal game that was played on Friday.
St. David led Mogollon 8-6 at the end of the first quarter and 27-24 at the half.
An early third quarter score increased the Tigers lead to 33-24.
Mogollon fought back to within one at 33-32 and then scored just as the third quarter was about to expire taking a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
St. David quarterback Ryan Gooding, who entered the game needing just 33 yards to surpass the 2,000-yard passing mark for the second straight season accomplished that feat on the opening drive of the game connecting with Koy Richardson on back-to-back passes which led to the Tigers first score of the night.
Gooding was also intercepted twice in the fourth quarter. The second interception gave Mogollon the ball and allowed them to run out the clock and advance to the 1A state championship game for the third straight year.
