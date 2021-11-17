SCOTTSDALE — The St. David Tigers attempt to win their first state championship since 2001 came up short Saturday in a 58-12 loss to the Heber Mogollon Mustangs, the defending 1A champion and this year’s top seed in the 1A state playoffs.
This game was all Mogollon as the Mustangs scored almost every time they had the ball, taking a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 46-0 lead seven minutes into the second quarter.
St. David had difficulty containing Mogollon’s quarterback, senior Cael Porter, who was 9-for-9 in passing for 273 yards and five touchdowns.
He also ran for 119 yards on eight carries and scored a TD.
Tigers running back Talon Haynie scored on a 1-yard run right before halftime, making the score 46-6 at the intermission.
Mogollon led 52-6 when Haynie scored again for the Tigers, this time on a 2-yard in the fourth quarter, making the score 52-12.
The Mustangs added one more score before the game ended, officially claiming their second straight 1A state title while chalking up their 21st consecutive win over the last two seasons.
“Congrats to Mogollon,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “They are one of the best eight man teams I’ve seen in a long time. They played very well and capitalized on our mistakes. We’re very disappointed, of course. You never want to lose the last game of the season, and we didn’t feel like we played very well, but good teams will force you to make more mistakes. We turned the ball over too often.
“We squandered some opportunities in the red zone. But mostly, we were just unable to stop them consistently and gave up too many big plays. We knew we were a little banged up coming into the finals, but I don’t want to take anything away from Mogollon. They whipped us. We were able to beat everyone else we faced in the division, but couldn’t figure out how to beat those guys.”
Davis said he is proud of his team and his staff.
“We had a great season,” he said. “We climbed to the top of the mountain and put ourselves in a position to play for a title, and we had to go through a rough playoff schedule to get there with two very exciting come-from-behind victories against very good teams in the quarters and semis.
“Nothing to hang our heads about. I felt like our guys represented our school, community and South Region very well. Our younger guys got a taste of what it takes to be successful, and they’re hungry to get back there next year. This is success we will build upon.”
Tigers quarterback Ryan Gooding was 11-of-26 passing for 169 yards, giving him 2,468 yards on the season.
Jake Goodman had with five receptions for 92 yards.
Haynie, currently Cochise County’s top rusher, finished with 24 carries for 108 yards and two scores. Haynie finished the season with 1,780 yards and 31 TDs. He leads Willcox’s Cristian Pando, who has 1,629 yards. Benson’s Devin Bowling has 1,480 yards and 16 TDs with another one or two playoffs games left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.