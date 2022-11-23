St. David football dominates all region honors

ST DAVID − The St. David Tigers may not have won the 1A state football championship but the all-region honors the team received indicates the talent level on the team.
St. David, which finished 9-2 overall, 6-0 in region for the second straight season, is a three-time 1A South Region champion.
St. David coach Braden Davis was named the 1A South Coach of the Year for the second straight year.
Senior Kydin Richardson was named the region defensive player of the year, senior quarterback Ryan Gooding was the offensive player of the year for the second straight year and senior Koy Richardson, Kydin’s cousin, was named 1A South Region Player of the Year.
Koy Richardson ended the season as Cochise County’s top receiver with 47 receptions for 793 yards and 13 TDs. He also had 1,068 all-purpose yards which includes punt, kickoff and interception returns.
Gooding was Cochise County’s top passer, totaling 2,299 yards on 124 of 189 pass attempts.
He had 47 touchdown passes and six interceptions.
Kydin Richardson had 98 tackles, 13 of which were for a loss. He also had 3.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.
The two Richardsons and Gooding also received first team all-region honors. Kydin was selected as a defensive lineman and a receiver/tight end; Koy, a defensive back as well as a receiver/tight end; and Gooding as a quarterback. Other St. David players named to the first team were Matteo Carrafa, defensive back and receiver/tight end; Jadon Gill, offensive and defensive lineman; Wyatt Judd, linebacker; Connor Curtis, linebacker and offensive utility/flex layer; Owen Judd, long snapper; Quinton Williams, offensive lineman; Paul Parker, placekicker; and Marek Haynie, running back.
Second team honors for St. David went to Grayson Merrill, defensive back and punter; Curtis, kickoff returner; Haynie, linebacker; Corran Christensen, offensive lineman and Gannon Carrafa, place kicker.
Parker received honorable mention honors as a defensive lineman; Cole Haymore and Regan Young as offensive linemen.
Valley Union players honored
Valley Union’s Kohan Evans and Dylan Mitchell each received honorable mention honors, Evans as a quarterback and Mitchell as a receiver/tight end.
