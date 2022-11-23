St. David football dominates all region honors

St. David's Koy Richardson, making a move on a Bagdad player earlier this season, has been named 1A South Region Player of the Year.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

ST DAVID − The St. David Tigers may not have won the 1A state football championship but the all-region honors the team received indicates the talent level on the team.

St. David, which finished 9-2 overall, 6-0 in region for the second straight season, is a three-time 1A South Region champion.

