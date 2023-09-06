The St. David Tigers’ suffered their first loss of the season on Friday, Sept. 1, falling 29-7 to the Bagdad Sultans in 1A eight-man football.

“It sure wasn’t a high scoring affair that’s often common between St. David and Bagdad,” Tigers coach Braden Davis said. “The field was wet and while it wasn’t raining hard, it had rained hard earlier in the day, and it drizzled throughout most of the game. We played well in the wet conditions, but Bagdad made the plays they needed and took advantage of big special team momentum changes like a punt that stopped on our 1-inch line and a big kick return to start the second half.”

