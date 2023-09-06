The St. David Tigers’ suffered their first loss of the season on Friday, Sept. 1, falling 29-7 to the Bagdad Sultans in 1A eight-man football.
“It sure wasn’t a high scoring affair that’s often common between St. David and Bagdad,” Tigers coach Braden Davis said. “The field was wet and while it wasn’t raining hard, it had rained hard earlier in the day, and it drizzled throughout most of the game. We played well in the wet conditions, but Bagdad made the plays they needed and took advantage of big special team momentum changes like a punt that stopped on our 1-inch line and a big kick return to start the second half.”
The Sultans took the first quarter lead 9-0 thanks to a touchdown and a safety.
St. David’s lone score came in the second quarter when junior quarterback Grayson Merrill connected with junior Luke Haymore for a 50-yard touchdown. Gannon Carrafa’s successful extra point cut Bagdad’s lead to 9-7. The Sultans scored with 28 seconds before halftime to lead 16-7.
Merrill had 130 yards passing and 32 yards rushing for 162 total yards for St. David. Sophomore Chase Pacheco led in rushing with 49 yards, Haymore caught two passes for 70 yards and one touchdown, and senior Quinton Williams had 39 yards from one reception.
Leading tacklers were: Carrafa with 16, Pacheco with 13, sophomore Isaac Wilson with 11, Haymore with nine, and junior Mason Dever, sophomore Cedar Haynie, and freshman Tot Pacheco with seven each.
“They (Bagdad) played very well defensively,” Davis said. “I thought we played well on defense, too, and slowed down their running game well enough to win, just couldn’t get our offense rolling to score enough points.
“We certainly didn’t execute offensively like we’re accustomed to doing, but good teams tend to make you do that and Bagdad is definitely a good team and much improved over last year and even last week.“While we hate to lose, this was a good game for us in that it’s going to help us grow and get a lot better. We’re still early in the season, this wasn’t a region game, and now our young team is better prepared for the type of competition we’ll see in the playoffs if we’re fortunate enough to keep playing well. We know we can play at their level and I think our team learned that, if we correct a few things, we’re right there.”
After playing the first three games of the season on the road the Tigers (2-1) will have their first home game on Friday, Sept. 8, against the Duncan Wildkats. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
