The St. David Tigers girls basketball team, with their latest region victory over the Sells Baboquivari Warriors, are in sole possession of first place in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region. Their overall record of 13-1 and 10-0 in the 1A has them second in the 1A state rankings.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Tigers traveled to Sells to take on Baboquivari and won 38-30.
The first quarter ended in a 6-6 the. In the second quarter the Warriors took a two-point lead, going into the half up 16-14.
The Tigers outscored the Warriors 12-10 in the third to tie the game going into the final quarter. Outscoring Baboquivari 12-4 in the fourth quarter gave St. David the victory.
Leading the Tigers were junior Mayla Trejo with 23 points (including four 3-point shots) and sophomore Gracey Crockett with eight.
“This was a really tough game,” St. David coach Matthew Brogan said. “Defensively they were very aggressive, very active and they made it tough on us offensively. Even though we struggled offensively, we were able to make stops against them defensively to pull out the win.”
The Tigers hosted the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles of the 1A Tucson Northwest Region on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and won 42-26.
The Tigers fell behind 11-8 in the first quarter but outscored the Eagles 15-2 in the second to take a 23-13 lead. In the third quarter the Tigers outscored the Eagles 14-6.
Trejo led the Tigers with 25 points.
On Friday, Jan. 13, St. David traveled to San Simon to take on the Longhorns in a region game. The Tigers led 48-8 in the first half, adding 40 more points in the second half for an 88-18 win.
Leading the Tigers were Trejo with 43 points, freshman Emelynn Jacquez with nine, Crockett and senior Taylee Jacques and junior Halee Deskins with eight each, and freshman Austyn Hatch with seven.
The Tigers have two more games to conclude the regular season. St. David will host the Benson Bobcats of the 2A East Region on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and the Thatcher Eagles of the 3A South Region on Monday, Jan. 30.
