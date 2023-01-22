The St. David Tigers girls basketball team, with their latest region victory over the Sells Baboquivari Warriors, are in sole possession of first place in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region. Their overall record of 13-1 and 10-0 in the 1A has them second in the 1A state rankings.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Tigers traveled to Sells to take on Baboquivari and won 38-30.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments