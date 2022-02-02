Purchase Access

ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers’ girls varsity basketball team is ranked eighth in Class 1A and is second in the 1A South Region at 4-1. The team will be host in the 1A South Region tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3, 4 and 5.

The Tigers defeated the Valley Union Blue Devils 47-26 Monday, Jan. 31. Leading the Tigers were sophomores Anissa Jacquez and Mayla Trejo with 10 points each and junior Taylee Jacquez and sophomore Halee Deskins with eight each.

The Tigers went 5-for-10 from the free throw line; they made 15 2-point and four 3-point shots.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, St. David hosted the Benson Bobcats of the 2A East Region.

Earlier in the year, the Tigers defeated the Bobcats at Benson 33-32. Thursday, Benson defeated the Tigers 40-35.

Leading the Tigers were Trejo with 13 points and A. Jacquez with 12. St. David made seven 2-point and five 3-point shots and went 6-for-9 from the free throw line.

Leading the Bobcats were junior Tatum Benson with 11 and junior Ally Jennings and senior Shaylin Taylor with nine each. Benson went 5-for-9 from the free throw line and made 10 2-point and five 3-point shots.

On Monday, Jan. 24, the Tigers traveled to Patagonia to take on the Lobos in a 1A South Region game and won 52-34.

Leading the Tigers were A. Jacquez with 14 points, Trejo with 13 and T. Jacquez with nine. The Tigers went 15-for-28 from the free throw line while shooting 14 2-point and three 3-point shots.

