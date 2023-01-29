The St. David Tigers’ varsity girls’ basketball team knocked off the Benson Bobcats 52-39 Wednesday, January 25 in a 1A versus 2A freedom game that was played in St. David.
The first quarter had the Tigers outscoring the Bobcats 14-10. The Bobcats returned in the second to come within one with 12 points to the Tigers nine to end the first half 23-22. The Tigers added two points to their lead in the third quarter 32-29 and, with 20 points to the Bobcats 10 in the final quarter taking the home court victory.
Junior Mayla Trejo led St. David on the scoreboard with 22 points; senior Taylee Jacquez and junior Anissa Jacquez added 12 each. The Tigers made 11 2-point and eight 3-point shots and went six for nine from the free throw line.
“Defensively I think we played really well even though we had a few stretches that weren’t as pretty,” St. David coach Matthew Brogan said. “Offensively, Benson made it really tough for us to get to the basket or inside the paint. Taylee really stepped up with four 3-point shots, two in the fourth quarter that were big. Super proud of our girls; it’s always a tough game when we play Benson and we played really hard.
“This was a really big win because it puts us in a position to host the first two rounds of state, so we don’t have to go on the road which is always nice. It’s also nice to play on your home court for your home fans. We’re really excited about that. As of right now we’re the number two seed.”
The St. David girls will host the Thatcher Eagles of the 3A South region on Monday, January 30, at 7pm for their last game of the regular season.
The Tigers are currently 14-1 overall, 10-1 and in second place in the 1A state conference, 5-0 and in first place in the 1A Tucson Southeast region. They will learn their final 1A state ranking and tournament placement when all 1A state competitions are completed. The state championships will begin on Tuesday, February 7.
