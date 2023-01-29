The St. David Tigers’ varsity girls’ basketball team knocked off the Benson Bobcats 52-39 Wednesday, January 25 in a 1A versus 2A freedom game that was played in St. David.

The first quarter had the Tigers outscoring the Bobcats 14-10. The Bobcats returned in the second to come within one with 12 points to the Tigers nine to end the first half 23-22. The Tigers added two points to their lead in the third quarter 32-29 and, with 20 points to the Bobcats 10 in the final quarter taking the home court victory.

