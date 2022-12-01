ST. DAVID — All members of the 2021-22 St. David girls team have returned and are ready to compete under the leadership of second-year head coach Matthew Brogan.
The Tigers have 18 athletes competing at the varsity and junior varsity levels; Brogan is hoping to schedule some freshmen games.
“We didn’t have any seniors last year so everyone on the team is a returning player,” Brogan said. “Our entire roster from last year is back. Our freshman class also looks really strong; we have a really bright future with them.
“We are definitely strong in depth; we have a lot more talent than we have had in the past. We’re going to be able to play faster, up our pressure on defense; we’ll be able to do this by always having fresh bodies in the game. We are really working on conditioning because the style of play we need to be in better shape so we can play for extended periods of time.”
Brogan, a 2006 graduate of Benson High, competed all four years in basketball and tennis. He continued his education at Eastern Arizona College and Western Governors’ University. Brogan teaches math at the high school and assists with the varsity softball program.
Assisting Brogan are second-year coach Tyler Deneweth and first-year coaches Jon Watts and Yogi Wilson.
Players are looking forward to big accomplishments this season.
“I’m excited to see how far we can go this season and see when the hard work that everyone has been putting in at practices shows in games,” senior post player Jasmine Pacheco said. “I’ve been watching my teammates and they’ve been improving a lot. I think we’re going to be a fast team who’s in shape. We all get along really well; I’m trying to be a positive advocate on my team, cheering everyone on.”
St. David is a member of the 1A Tucson Southeast Region with the Baboquivari Warriors, the Duncan Wildkats, the Lourdes Catholic Warriors, the Patagonia Lobos, the San Simon Longhorns and the Valley Union Blue Devils. Last year the Tigers, then members of the 1A South, finished second in the region with a 5-1 record, 9-3 in the conference, and 11-7 overall.
“Our conference changed this year; we lost Fort Thomas and picked up Lourdes and Baboquivari,” Brogan said. “Baboquivari is always well coached; I see them as one of our biggest competitions. They have some good guards coming back — they are always tough.
“I’m ready to showcase all our hard work and see how it’s going to pay off; it’s going to be exciting to see. We’re ready for a really good year. Last year we laid the foundation for what we expect and I think this year is going to really build on that.”
The Tigers hosted the Morenci Wildcats of the 2A East Region to open the season on Nov. 28.
