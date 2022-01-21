ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers faced four opponents during the week of Jan. 10, finishing 2-2 for their weeks’ competition.

The Tigers are currently 6-5 for the season, 4-2 in 1A conference competition, and 1-1 in the 1A South region; they are ranked ninth in the 1A state and second in the region.

St. David hosted the Baboquivari Warriors of the 1A Tucson region on Saturday, Jan. 15 and fell 42-40.

The Warriors led 11-9 in the first quarter, increasing their lead to 22-12 at the half. Even though the Tigers outscored the Warriors 28-20 in the second half, it was not enough to take their home court victory, taking the loss.

Sophomore Anissa Jacquez led the Tigers on the scoreboard with 17 points; sophomore Mayla Trejo had 11 and junior Jasmine Pacheco had 10. The Tigers went 8-for-21 from the free throw line; they made 10 2-point and four 3-point shots.

On Friday, Jan. 14, St. David traveled to Cibecue to take on the Dishchii’bikoh Wildcats in a 1A South regional contest and came away with a 53-48 win.

The first quarter had the Wildcats leading the Tigers 8-5 but St. David’s 13 second quarter points to the Wildcats five gave them the halftime lead 23-13. The Wildcats outscored the Tigers in the second half 35-30 but it was not enough to regain the lead – with St. David taking the regional win 53-48.

Leading the Tigers were: A. Jacquez with 20 points, junior Taylee Jacquez with 18, Pacheco with eight, and Trejo with six. They went 11-for-12 from the free throw line and made 12 2-point and six 3-point shots.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Tigers traveled to Benson to take on the Bobcats of the 2A East region. In a close contest until the final buzzer, the Tigers edged out the Bobcats 33-32.

St. David led 10-6 in the first quarter but were down by two going into the half 17-15. The score was tied 24-24 at the end of the third but it took the Tigers outscoring the Bobcats 9-8 in the fourth to decide the game and the Tigers victory.

Leading the Tigers were A. Jacquez with 12 points and T. Jacquez with nine. They went 6-for-16 from the free throw line, making six 2-point and five 3-point shots.

Leading the Bobcats were senior Shaylin Taylor with 18 and junior Ally Jennings with eight. They made 11 2-point and two 3-point shots and went 4-for-8 from the free throw line.

The Tigers traveled to Fort Thomas on Tuesday, Jan. 11, for a 1A South regional game against the Apaches. Fort Thomas took the home court victory 60-35 over the visiting Tigers. Statistics for the game were unavailable.

The Tigers will be hosting Fort Thomas on Thursday, Jan. 20; they will be traveling to Duncan to take on the Wildkats on Friday, Jan. 21.