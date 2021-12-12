ST. DAVID − The St. David girls’ varsity basketball team is currently 3-1 on the regular season after defeating the San Manuel Miners while falling to the Morenci Wildcats.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Tigers hosted the San Manuel Miners of the 1A East region and came away with a 43-21 lead.
Leading 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers doubled their score to lead 20-11 at the half. The Tigers outscored the Miners in the second half, leading 35-17 in the third while finishing the game with a 22-point victory.
“The first half we lacked focus which caused us to lose some points that we should have scored,” St. David coach Matthew Brogan said. “The second half we did a good job staying focused and that helped us finish comfortably.”’
Leading the Tigers on the scoreboard were sophomore Anissa Jacquez with 14 points, sophomore Mayla Trejo with 13, and sophomore Halee Deskins with six. St. David shot 10-for-16 from the free throw line while making 12 2-point and three 3-point shots.
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.
The Tigers traveled to Morenci on Monday, Dec. 6, to take on the Wildcats of the 2A East region and were defeated 56-52.
Morenci took control on their home court early, leading 20-12 in the first quarter and 32-18 at the end the first half. Both teams scored 13 points in the third to end the quarter with Morenci still in the lead 45-31. The fourth quarter had the Tigers outscoring the Wildcats 21-11 but it was not enough to overtake Morenci.
“We came out slow and dug ourselves into a hole early,” Brogan said. “But what we are happy about is that, when we were down by 25 at one point in the third quarter and it would have been easy to quit, our kids dug deep, showed a lot of resilience and a lot of heart, and clawed our way back into the game.”
The Tigers were led by Trejo with 20, Jacquez with 14, and Deskins with seven. St. David made 17 2-point and four 3-point shots and went 6-for-12 from the free throw line.
The Tigers will be traveling to Pima on Tuesday, Dec. 14, to take on the Roughriders of the 2A East region. They will be competing in the 46th Girls’ Eastern Arizona Christmas Tournament on Dec. 18, 20, and 21 at Eastern Arizona College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.