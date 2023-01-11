ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers’ girls basketball team started the new year with three victories, upping its regular season record to 9-1, 7-1 in 1A conference play, and 3-0 in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region. The Tigers are first in the region and ranked fourth in the 1A conference.
St. David traveled to Duncan on Monday, Jan. 9, to take on the Wildkats in a region game.
Leading 30-4 at halftime, the Tigers added 26 points to the Wildkats’ four in the second half to take the victory 58-8.
Junior Anissa Jacquez led the Tigers with 19 points, followed by junior Mayla Trejo with 16, senior Taylee Jacquez with eight and sophomore Gracey Crockett with seven.
St. David hosted the Patagonia Lobos in a region game on Thursday, Jan. 5. Leading 28-9 at the half, the Tigers went on to defeat the Lobos 56-17.
“The game went well with all our girls playing hard,” St. David coach Matt Brogan said. “We were able to get a good lead, which gave us the chance to work on some stuff defensively that we haven’t had a chance to work on to help prepare us for future games.
“Offensively we struggled a little, missing several layups which left a lot of points off the board. We need to do a better job converting shots into baskets.”
Trejo led the Tigers with 22 points, Crockett had 12, Anissa Jacquez 11 and Taylee Jacquez with six.
The Tigers hosted Valley Union on Wednesday, Jan. 4 and defeated the Blue Devils 63-28 in a region game.
“We started out slow because Valley Union came out playing man to man defensively and we weren’t really expecting that, so we had to change our approach offensively,” Brogan said.
“Our girls did a good job adjusting to it.”
Anissa Jacquez led the Tigers with 23 points followed by Trejo with 19, Crockett with 10, Taylee Jacquez with six and sophomore Regan Haynie with five.
St. David will host the Bisbee Pumas of the 2A East Region on Thursday, Jan. 12. The Tigers will travel to San Simon on Friday, Jan. 13, for a region game against the Longhorns.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.