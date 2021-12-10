WILLIAMS — The St. David girls basketball team traveled to Williams to compete in the Williams Route 66 Classic Dec. 2-4 and went 3-3 in the tournament.
“Overall, we played well,” St. David coach Matthew Brogan said. “The games we played showed us what our strengths are, but also our weaknesses. It was a good experience; we played a lot of games against teams that we normally wouldn’t get a chance to during the regular season.”
In their final game of the tournament on Saturday, Dec. 4, the Tigers met the Keams Canyon Hopi Bruins of the 2A North Region. Unlike the Tigers’ other five games in the tournament that were played in two 20-minute halves, this game had four eight-minute quarters.
St. David trailed Hopi 11-9 in the first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Bruins 8-4 in the second and led 17-15 at halftime. The Bruins regained the lead in the third, 26-23, and both teams scored 12 points in the fourth.
Leading the Tigers were sophomores Mayla Trejo and Anissa Jacquez with 10 points each and sophomore Honey Merrill with eight. St. David made three 3-point shots and went 12-for-16 from the free throw line.
The Tigers played three games Friday, Dec. 3, the second day of the tournament.
Their final game of the day was against the Joseph City Wildcats of the 1A Central Region. Joseph City led 21-13 in the first half and defeated St. David 41-33. The Tigers made three 3-pointers, but went scoreless in nine attempts from the free throw line.
Trejo led the Tigers with 15 points followed by Jacquez with 11.
St. David took on the El Capitan Eagles of the 1A North Region in their second game. Leading 20-19 at halftime, the Tigers outscored the Eagles 24-11 in the second half for a 43-31 victory.
Trejo and Jacquez led the Tigers with 14 points each followed by Merrill with eight. St. David made three 3-point shots and went 8-for-13 from the free throw line.
The Tigers took on on the host team, the Williams Vikings of the 1A Central Region, on Friday. Williams led 15-12 at the half and defeated St. David 46-43.
Leading the Tigers were Trejo with 15 followed by Jacquez and Merrill with nine points each. St. David made five 3-pointers and went 4-for-5 from the free throw line.
The Tigers started their three days of competition with two games on Thursday, Dec. 2.
The Tigers played the Bagdad Sultans of the 1A West Region in the second game. Leading 12-8 at the end of the first half, the Tigers outscored the Sultans in the second half 21-4 for a 33-12 win.
Leading the Tigers were Trejo with 14 points, junior Taylee Jacquez with seven and Merrill with six.
In the first game of the Classic the Tigers defeated the Fredonia Lynx of the 1A North Region 47-19. Up 18-12 at the end of the first half, the Tigers outscored the Lynx 29-7 in the second half to win.
Trejo led the Tigers with 15 points followed by A. Jacquez with 12, Merrill with 10 and freshman Gracey Crockett with eight. St. David made 7-of-10 free throws.
The Tigers will be at Pima Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.