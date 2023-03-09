ST. DAVID − The St. David softball team is looking forward to the upcoming season. With the Tigers’ girls basketball team just finishing their season in the state semifinals, many athletes have only recently started softball practice.
St. David coach Richard “Yogi” Wilson is in his second year coaching the Tigers. His softball coaching experience goes back to 2002 when he began his 19 years with the Benson program and includes five 2A state championships (three as assistant coach and two as head coach). Wilson is looking forward to adding a sixth, and even more, state championship.
“With the basketball team playing in the state championships, we are just getting many of our players out for softball,” Wilson said. “We do want to have JV games but most of the 1A schools don’t have junior varsity teams; we will be able to play Benson and Willcox and other teams on our schedule who do have JV teams.”
The Tigers are fielding 14 athletes, including three seniors, one junior, and 10 total sophomores and freshmen. Wilson is looking to his experienced upper-class athletes and his younger players to definitely make an impact in the 1A South Region.
“One of our strengths this year will be our versatility,” Wilson said. “We have a lot of girls who can play multiple positions and having two pitchers is definitely going to be a strength because one girl won’t have to pitch three games in one week. This year we will be a little deeper offensively; we’re going to be able to hit the ball better than we did last year. Defensively we are way ahead of where we were last year.”
Wilson is assisted by Matthew Brogan and Jon Watts.
St. David seniors Taylee Jacquez and Jasmine Pacheco helped lead the Tigers last year. Both are eager to see how returning players and younger players grow together as a team.
“I’m really excited to see how we do as a team because we do have some talented freshmen coming up and a lot of returning players,” said Jacquez. “I also get to play with two of my sisters this year (junior Anissa and freshman Emelynn) which I think is going to be pretty fun; I don’t know very many people who get to do that.”
“I think we’re going to do well this year because everyone is working really hard,” said Pacheco, who played shortstop for the Tigers since her freshman year. “I’m also excited to see how our freshmen do this year because they have a lot of talent.”
Last season the Tigers finished 13-6 overall, 5-4 and in second place in the 1A South.
The 1A South includes the Sells Baboquivari Warriors, the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles, the Duncan Wildkats, the Kearny Ray Bearcats, the San Manuel Miners, the San Simon Longhorns and the Elfrida Valley Union Blue Devils.
