ST. DAVID − The St. David softball team is looking forward to the upcoming season. With the Tigers’ girls basketball team just finishing their season in the state semifinals, many athletes have only recently started softball practice.

St. David coach Richard “Yogi” Wilson is in his second year coaching the Tigers. His softball coaching experience goes back to 2002 when he began his 19 years with the Benson program and includes five 2A state championships (three as assistant coach and two as head coach). Wilson is looking forward to adding a sixth, and even more, state championship.

