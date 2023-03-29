St. David girls tennis improves to 5-1

St. David freshman Morgan Haynie returns a serve in her singles match in Douglas March 23.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

The St. David High School girls tennis team played back-to-back matches last week and won both by identical match scores of 6-3, improving its record to 5-1.

The Tigers hosted the Tucson Gregory School Hawks on Friday, March 24, in St. David.

