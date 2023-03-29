The St. David High School girls tennis team played back-to-back matches last week and won both by identical match scores of 6-3, improving its record to 5-1.
The Tigers hosted the Tucson Gregory School Hawks on Friday, March 24, in St. David.
The St. David High School girls tennis team played back-to-back matches last week and won both by identical match scores of 6-3, improving its record to 5-1.
The Tigers hosted the Tucson Gregory School Hawks on Friday, March 24, in St. David.
St. David, which had just four players, swept all the matches it played. The three losses were by forfeit at No. 5 and No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles due to having no competitors.
Junior Safina Blachly, playing No. 1 singles for the Tigers, posted an 8-0 win.
Senior Sydney Haynie won her No. 2 singles match 8-2; freshman Morgan Haynie, Sydney’s sister, was an 8-4 winner at No. 3 singles; and freshman Meilee Curtis won her No. 4 singles match, 7-6.
In doubles, Blachly and Sydney Haynie won their No. 1 match 8-0.
Haynie and Curtis were 8-6 winners at No. 2 doubles.
On Thursday, March 23, St. David was in Douglas, taking on a Bulldogs team that had a complete roster.
The Tigers won the matches they had to with their four players beating Douglas.
Blachly beat Douglas’ Ximena Lizaraga 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
Sydney Haynie shut out Carolina Badilla 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 singles .
Morgan Haynie defeated Paulina Flores 6-3, 6-4 in No. 3 singles and Curtis knocked off Thamara Reyes 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
Douglas’ Scarlett Fu and Katya Hernandez won their No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches by forfeit.
In doubles Blachly and Sydney Haynie beat Lizarraga and Flores 8-1, Morgan Haynie and Curtis defeated Reyes and Badilla 8-4 and Douglas’ duo of Fu and Hernandez were winners by forfeit.
St. David has just one match this week, hosting the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles on Thursday, March 30.
Douglas, 1-2, was at Walden Grove on Tuesday, March 28, and hosts Buena on Thursday, March 30.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.