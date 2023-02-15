ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers girls basketball team earned its way to the 1A state championship semifinals, topping the Baboquivari Warriors of the 1A Tucson Southeast Region 64-19 and the Fredonia Lynx of the 1A Canyon Region 54-29.

On Friday, Feb. 10, St. David hosted Baboquivari in the second round of the tournament. Outscoring the Warriors 20-8 in the first quarter, the Tigers went into halftime leading 39-10. The second half had the Tigers again outscoring the Warriors 25-9.

