ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers girls basketball team earned its way to the 1A state championship semifinals, topping the Baboquivari Warriors of the 1A Tucson Southeast Region 64-19 and the Fredonia Lynx of the 1A Canyon Region 54-29.
On Friday, Feb. 10, St. David hosted Baboquivari in the second round of the tournament. Outscoring the Warriors 20-8 in the first quarter, the Tigers went into halftime leading 39-10. The second half had the Tigers again outscoring the Warriors 25-9.
“This is probably the best we’ve played all year,” St. David coach Matthew Brogan said. “We went out and played really fast at the beginning, our activity was great and caused a lot of turnovers that led to some easy baskets. Anissa (Jacquezplayed fantastic for us; she rebounded the ball well to eliminate a lot of their second chance points — that was where they have hurt us in the past.”
Leading the Tigers were junior Mayla Trejo with 22 points, junior Anissa Jacquez with 14 points, freshman Emelynn Jacquez with nine points and senior Taylee Jacquez with five points.
The Tigers hosted the Lynx in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Tigers led 14-8 in the first quarter but the Lynx outscored the Tigers 9-3 in the second quarter to tie the game at the half 17-17. St. David led 38-20 after the third quarter.
“We went out against Fredonia really slow but then in the second half we went out and had a 35-3 run,” Brogan said.
“We played really, really good in the second half.”
The Tigers were led by Anissa Jacquez with 26 points, Taylee Jacquez with nine, Trejo with seven and Emelynn Jacquez with five.
St. David, seeded third in the tournament, will meet the second-seeded Joseph City Wildcats of the 1A Copper Region on Friday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley in one semifinal game.
The winner will take on the winner of the other semifinal between the fourth-seeded Fort Thomas Apaches of the 1A Copper Region and the top-seeded Rock Point Cougars of the 1A North Region on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.