St. David girls wins basketball tournament

St. David's girls basketball team shows off its championship plaque. From left, Emelynn Jacquez, Taylee Jacquez, Regan Haynie, Honey Merrill, Anissa Jacquez, Jasmine Pacheco, Austyn Hatch, Halee Deskins, Mayla Trejo and Gracey Crockett.

 Submitted

The St. David girls basketball team traveled to Williams to compete in the Williams Route 66 Classic Dec. 1-3, taking the tournament title.

The Tigers finished the classic with a 70-58 victory over the Williams Vikings of the 1A Canyon Region.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments