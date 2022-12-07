The St. David girls basketball team traveled to Williams to compete in the Williams Route 66 Classic Dec. 1-3, taking the tournament title.
The Tigers finished the classic with a 70-58 victory over the Williams Vikings of the 1A Canyon Region.
The Tigers took a 22-5 lead in the first quarter, which moved to 34-20 at the end of the first half. Williams returned in the third quarter with 27 points to the Tigers 15 to cut the lead to two, 49-47. St. David finished the final quarter outscoring the Vikings 21-11 to clinch the classic title.
Leading the Tigers were junior Mayla Trejo with 29 points that included four 3-pointers, junior Anissa Jacquez with 11 points, senior Taylee Jacquez with nine points, senior Jasmine Pacheco with six point and junior Halee Deskins with five points. Mayla was selected the tournament MVP while Anissa Jacquez, Taylee Jacquez, and Deskins were named to the all-tournament team.
The Tigers earned their way into the title game with victories over the Colorado City El Capitan Eagles of the 1A Canyon Region 40-10, the Ray Bearcats of the 1A Tucson Northwest Region 77-3, Williams of the 1A Canyon Region 43-29, and the Ash Fork Spartans of the 1A Canyon region 53-20.
“This tournament gave us a chance to play teams that we would not normally play during the season because of how far away they are,” St. David coach Matthew Brogan said. “We had some tough game later in the tournament which was good for us and helped us learn how to play through adversity and difficult scenarios— it was a good learning experience for us.
“In the final game against Williams, we got into early foul trouble so we had to mix and match a lot of rotations, with different players in positions that they normally wouldn’t play. What we learned about our team is that we are really tough and that we respond to challenges in a positive way.”
Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Tigers hosted the Tombstone Yellow Jackets of the 2A East Region. Leading 36-8 at the end of the first half, the Tigers went on to defeat the Yellow Jackets 68-18.
Leading the Tigers were Trejo with 27 points that included four 3-pointers, Anissa Jacquez with 12 points, Deskins with seven points, sophomore Regan Haynie with six points on two 3-pointers and sophomore Gracey Crockett with six points.
Leading the Yellow Jackets was sophomore Rachel Thursby with 10 points.
The Tigers are 2-0 in the regular season and 5-0 in tournament action. They will be traveling to Tucson to take on The Gregory School Hawks of the 1A Tucson Northwest Region on Thursday, Dec. 8 and they will host the Salome Frogs of the 1A West Region on Friday, Dec. 9.
