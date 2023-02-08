ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers girls basketball team defeated the Duncan Wildkats and the Baboquivari Warriors to win the 1A Tucson Northwest/Southeast Super Regional tournament.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Tigers took on the Warriors in the championship game of the tournament. Down 11-9 in the first quarter, the Tigers came back in the second quarter to outscore the Warriors 17-7 to take the halftime lead 26-18. In the third quarter the Tigers increased their lead to 40-29, ending the game with a 57-47 home court victory.
Leading the Tigers were junior Mayla Trejo with 19 points, freshman Emelynn Jacquez with 17, senior Taylee Jacquez with nine and sophomore Gracey Crockett with eight.
“This was a really good game for us to play because they are a team that we’ll have to play again in the state tournament,” St. David coach Matthew Brogan said. “Emelynn really stepped up and played the best game that she’s played all year; she had some really big shots for us. Gracey stepped up, played really well and handled the ball well, scoring eight points in the second half that really helped us. Everyone just did their job; altogether our effort was good.”
The Tigers first took on the Duncan Wildkats on Friday, Feb. 3.
The Tigers led 18-8 in the first quarter, 38-14 going into halftime. Outscoring the Wildkats 16-13 in the second half, the Tigers took their home court victory 54-27.
Leading the Tigers were Trejo with 24 points and junior Anissa Jacquez with 16.
“We did well against Duncan,” Brogan said. “Mayla did a fantastic job getting to the basket; it was a special game for her getting her 1,000th point — it was nice to be part of that. As a team, defensively we could have done better but we guarded the ball well and did what we needed to do to win.”
After the game Trejo was presented with a game ball from her team to commemorate the occasion.The Tigers played their first 1A state championship game at home on Tuesday, Feb. 7, against the Fredonia Lynx. Results were not available at press time.
