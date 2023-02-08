ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers girls basketball team defeated the Duncan Wildkats and the Baboquivari Warriors to win the 1A Tucson Northwest/Southeast Super Regional tournament.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Tigers took on the Warriors in the championship game of the tournament. Down 11-9 in the first quarter, the Tigers came back in the second quarter to outscore the Warriors 17-7 to take the halftime lead 26-18. In the third quarter the Tigers increased their lead to 40-29, ending the game with a 57-47 home court victory.

