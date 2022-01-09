BISBEE − The St. David Tigers, led by senior Jacob Goodman’s game-high 31 points, came into Bisbee Thursday night and spanked the Bisbee Pumas 77-42, Bisbee’s first loss of the season.
Goodman scored 15 of his points from behind the arc.
Bisbee had not played since Dec.14, and it showed as the Pumas were getting the looks but not connecting on their shots.
St. David defeated San Simon on Tuesday and came out aggressively against Bisbee, taking a 13-4 lead four minutes into the game. Goodman pumped in nine points and Koy Richardson had six as St. David led 22-10.
Bisbee outscored St. David 9-2 early in the second as David Zamudio drilled back-to-back 3-pointers and Jose Mendez sank a 3.
St. David countered with a 10-2 run en route to a 43-24 lead at the half.
In the third quarter Goodman scored 10 points for St. David and Richardson added four as the Tigers took a commanding 64-36 lead into the fourth.
Richardson finished with 19 points for St. David while Kydin Richardson had 12 and Ryan Gooding nine.
Zamudio led Bisbee with 11 points while Mendez and Sebastian Lopez each contributed 10.
St. David coach Nathan Richardson was pleased.
We came out early and set the tone,” he said. “I was happy with our performance. We played hard, smart and loose.”
Bisbee coach Michael Hernandez said his team was off from the start Thursday and never got on track.
“We were getting some good looks, we just were unable to get our shots to go in,” he said. “Our motion, our rhythm was out of sync tonight. Our rebounding also hurt us tonight. We gave them multiple second-chance shots. I’m anxious to get these kids back in practice where we can work on some of the things that didn’t go right for us tonight.”
The Pumas, 3-1, have road games Tuesday at Morenci, Thursday at Valley Union and Friday at Tombstone.
St. David, 10-3 overall counting their two tournaments, has four games in five days this week beginning Tuesday at Fort Thomas, Thursday at Benson, Friday at Cibecue and Saturday at home against Baboquivari.
