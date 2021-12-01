TOMBSTONE — The St. David Tigers kicked off their basketball season Monday against the Tombstone Yellow Jackets, which had already played a game last week, in Tombstone’s Herman Fischer Gymnasium
St. David led by 20 at the half, but had to hang on for a 67-60 win.
Tied 2-2 early in the contest, St. David went on a 7-2 run and led Tombstone 17-6.
Ryan Gooding’s bucket in the closing seconds of the first quarter put the Tigers up 10 points, 21-11.
In the second quarter, Koy Richardson scored nine points and Jacob Goodman had six as the Tigers outscored the Yellow Jackets 21-11 for what seemed to be a comfortable 42-22 halftime lead.
Tombstone’s new head coach, Dennis Baker, made some adjustments during the intermission and the Yellow Jackets responded with a strong third quarter performance, diving and hustling for loose balls, playing solid defense and connecting on their shots.
Tombstone outscored St. David 23-11 in the third quarter, pulling within seven points, 53-46, going into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Matteo Carrafa hit a 3-point basket for St. David and Koy Richardson followed with a pair as the Tigers pushed their lead back up to 13 points, 59-46.
The Yellow Jackets continued to hustle and battled St. David down to the final seconds, scoring just as time expired, pullin within seven.
Koy Richardson led all scorers with a game-high 24 points for St. David. Goodman followed with 15 and Kydin Richardson contributed 12.
Tombstone was led by Mallachi Keller, who pumped in 21 points. Alec Jordan followed with 15 and Ty Adams contributed 10.
St. David coach Nathan Richardson said he felt his team came out strong the first half, but then struggled in the second half as Tombstone made adjustments.
“They got some of our key players in foul trouble, which made it hard on us,” he said. “We didn’t execute as well as we would have liked to offensively. I credit Tombstone for that.”
Richardson said he liked the way his team passed the ball and looked for the open man.
“This is a good starting point for us, something we can build on,” he said.
For Baker, no loss is a good loss, but this game showed him the scrappiness and grit his team has.
“I really liked our second half effort tonight,” he said. “We were super sloppy the first half. That second half team we saw tonight is the Tombstone High School basketball team I want to see the rest of the season.”
He said coaching his second game at Tombstone was fun.
“I love this and even though it’s not my first rodeo, it’s the tip of the iceberg as to what we’re trying to build here,” Baker said. “It’s not just me, all these guys are new. None of them played last year. I understand we’re going to go through some bumps and bruises through this learning process with this young team, but I like where we’re at and where our future is headed.”
Tombstone, 0-2, is at Valley Union Thursday while St. David, 1-0, hosted Duncan on Tuesday and is at Williams later this week for the Route 66 Classic.
