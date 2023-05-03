The Arizona Interscholastic Association singles and doubles state tennis championships concluded Monday with state champions for Division I, II and III crowned.
Cochise County sent 18 players to the state tournament April 29-30 and May 1.
Two of those players, Marek Haynie and Brayton Trejo of St. David, finished in the top four of the Division III state doubles tournament while the St. David girls doubles duo of Safina Blachly and Sydney Haynie finished in the top eight,
Haynie and Trejo beat a doubles team from Gilbert Classical 6-2, 6-0 in the opening round and then beat a doubles team from Gilbert Christian 6-2, 6-3 in the second round on Friday, April 28. In the state quarterfinals Saturday, April 29, Haynie and Trejo beat Austin Haynie and Hunter Sellers of Thatcher 6-4, 7-5, advancing them to the state semifinals where they fell 6-3, 6-2 to Jacques Sevrain and Linus Gino-Griffiths of Phoenix Country Day School.
Blachly and Haynie won their first-round doubles match over Tombstone’s Makinzee Meinhardt and Jamora Haynes 6-1, 6-0. Blachly and Haynie then beat a doubles duo from Scottsdale Prep 7-5, 6-2, advancing to the state quarterfinals where they were defeated 1-6, 6-3, 3-10 by Zara Campbell and Rachael Coviello of Phoenix Country Day School, ending their state tournament with a 2-1 record.
In DIII singles play, Tombstone’s Caleb Russian lost his opening round state match 6-0, 6-1; Scott Lutz of St. David lost his opening round match in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 10-3.
Sammy Judd of St. David won his first-round singles match 6-2, 4-6, 10-3 before losing in the second round to David Paco of Tucson’s The Gregory School 6-4, 6-0.
In girls singles, Tombstone’s Skylar Mazzanti won her first-round state match 7-5, 6-2 before losing in the second round 6-0, 6-0.
Douglas’ Llayton Angulo lost his Division II opening round singles match 6-0, 6-0 to Alejandro Acuna of Flagstaff, who lost in the next round.
Tennis results for the Willcox doubles and singles teams were reported in the Sunday edition of the Herald/Review and can also be found online at www.myheraldreview.com.
