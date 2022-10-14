ST. DAVID — It’s going to be a battle of two unbeaten teams Friday when the Hayden Lobos host the St. David Tigers in a Class 1A football showdown.
Both teams are 8-0 and are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in 1A.
Friday’s game could possibly be a prelude to the 1A state playoffs that begin next week.
St. David coach Braden Davis said this is a game he’s pretty sure both schools had circled on their calendar when the schedule was released.
“(Hayden) is a very good team,” Davis said. “They’re a senior, junior loaded team. They have a really good defense. I’ve been impressed with how many kids they get out for football being such a small school. They’re smaller than us and we’re the third or fourth smallest school in the 1A. I don’t think they have 100 in their high school and yet they have 30-plus kids out for football.”
Davis says the Lobos run and pass well and have a good quarterback in senior Fabian Elvira, who has thrown for 1,960 yards and 32 touchdown passes with five interceptions.
“This will be the best front line we’ve seen all year,” Davis said. “This will be the best team we’ve played to this point. It’s going to be a tough challenge for us.”
Seniors Ryan Gooding and Marek Haynie say they welcome the challenge of playing the Lobos Friday night.
“Hayden is a very good team that is big and athletic,” said Haynie, who leads the Tigers in rushing with 790 yards. “We know we’re going to be in for a tough battle.”
Haynie, whose older brother Talon Haynie was last year’s Herald/Review Co-Football Player of the Year and Cochise County’s Male Athlete of the Year, spent a majority of last season injured and saw limited playing time.
“Talon last year killed it, totally destroyed it,” Marek said. “He was in the weight room more than I was and a lot more dedicated than I’ve been to this team. I’m just trying to help my team out as much as I can with what I bring to the team. It’s been fun being a part of this team. We’re not done yet.”
Gooding, Cochise County’s top passer, says he’s confident his team will be ready for whatever the Lobos throw at them.
“We know this game is going to be a challenge,” he said. “They’re really solid at what they do so we’re going to need to try and hit those gaps hard to stop them.”
The Lobos have been described as a physical team that flies to the ball.
“We’ll be ready,” Gooding said. “We’re not taking this team lightly.”
The Herald/Review sent two emails to Hayden coach John Estrada requesting his thoughts on the game.
As of press time he had yet to respond.
Follwing is a look at Friday’s remaining games. Kickoff for the games is 7 p.m.
Canyon Del Oro (4-1) at Douglas (3-2)
Canyon Del Oro is coming to Douglas Friday for the Kino Region opener looking to give coach Dustin Peace career win No. 100.
The Douglas Bulldogs meanwhile have garnered additional media attention this week following last Friday’s drive-by shooting incident on the street just outside the stadium of Carl Hayden High School in Phoenix. The game was stopped with five minutes remaining and the Falcons leading 36-19.
No one was hurt and it is believed the drive-by shooting was a random act not intended for anyone at the game.
Douglas coach Hunter Long has had the task of getting his players focused on the upcoming game with Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro, the No. 2 4A team in the state. The loss was the second straight for Douglas, which began the year 3-0.
CDO ripped Catalina Foothills 49-6 last week. The Dorados’ lone loss this season was to the 5A Marana Tigers 40-37 last month.
Buena (4-1) at Cienega (1-3)
Buena is in the 5A state playoff picture and a win Friday at Vail Cienega would keep those playoff aspirations alive.
The Colts are coming off a 29-13 win over Tucson Sahuaro Saturday at Loveless Stadium while Cienega, in the midst of a three-game losing streak, fell 41-31 to 5A Marana. The Bobcats’ lone win was in the season opener over Catalina Foothills.
Colts running back Andres Bonilla is Cochise County’s top rusher with 917 yards on 100 carries. He’s scored nine touchdowns.
Tombstone (3-4) at Willcox (4-2)
It’s homecoming week in Willcox and the Cowboys are facing 2A East foe Tombstone, which dropped its homecoming game to Bisbee 30-16 Friday.
Willcox is sixth in the 2A state rankings and is tied for the 2A East Region lead with Tanque Verde, which is at Bisbee Friday night.
The Cowboys had an unexpected bye last week after Santa Rita, which canceled the remainder of its season, forfeited.
Tanque Verde (3-4) at Bisbee (3-4)
The Bisbee Pumas still have a shot at making the 2A state playoffs and a win over Tucson Tanque Verde could help them improve their chances.
The Pumas are 19th in the 2A state rankings while Tanque Verde, coached by former Arizona Wildcat receiver Jay Dobyns, is ranked 24th.
Bisbee is coming off a 30-16 win over its State Route 80 rivals, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets, while Tanque Verde shut out Tucson Catalina 54-0.
Phoenix Christian (0-7) at Benson (4-3)
The Benson Bobcats, ranked 11th in 2A, host a winless Phoenix Christian team ranked 37th.
Benson was in Thatcher last week and fell to the No. 1-ranked Eagles 50-0 while Phoenix Christian had a bye and fell 62-13 to Fountain Hills the week before.
Following this game, the Bobcats have two games left in their regular season, hosting Safford Oct. 22 for homecoming before concluding the regular season on the road Oct. 28 at Tucson Sabino.
“It’s been a great week of practice in preparation for our next game,” Benson coach Dustin Cluff said. “Phoenix Christian is a much better opponent than their record indicates. They have athletes and they run good schemes both offensively and defensively.
“We are really going to focus on refining the little things when it comes to our play right now. Dalton Crockett is growing and developing more and more as a leader and quarterback. Colten Tyra has really come on as a great emotional leader to the boys. His whole persona demands effort out of his teammates.
“We have to play who is in front of us and do our best to control the controllable factors. We are still looking for the time we can play a complete game.”
Valley Union (1-6) at Duncan (4-3)
Valley Union closes out its season Friday with a road game at Duncan. The Wildkats are ranked 12th in 1A state rankings and looking to improve their spot in the 1A state playoffs that begin next week.
It’s been a long season for the Blue Devils, who suffered a six-game losing streak before getting their first win two weeks ago against Fort Thomas.
A Valley Union win on Friday night would go a long way toward improving their confidence heading into next season.
Herald/Review reporter Hector Acuna contributed to this article
