The defending 1A South Region champion St. David Tigers were on the road for the first time this season Friday and posted a 52-0 shutout over the Duncan Wildkats at Duncan.

The win improves the Tigers to 4-0 with an all-important showdown and rematch of last year’s 1A state championship game with the Heber Mogollon Mustangs, Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. in St. David. Mogollon (3-1) which on Sept. 2 had its 21-game winning streak snapped in an eight-point loss to Hayden, ripped Mayer 61-6 Friday.

