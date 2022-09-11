The defending 1A South Region champion St. David Tigers were on the road for the first time this season Friday and posted a 52-0 shutout over the Duncan Wildkats at Duncan.
The win improves the Tigers to 4-0 with an all-important showdown and rematch of last year’s 1A state championship game with the Heber Mogollon Mustangs, Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. in St. David. Mogollon (3-1) which on Sept. 2 had its 21-game winning streak snapped in an eight-point loss to Hayden, ripped Mayer 61-6 Friday.
“Duncan was down a few guys, I’m not sure why,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “They played us tough and aggressive but were overmatched. We played very well both offensively and defensively. I thought we executed our game plan well.
“Coming into the game, we felt we could run the ball more and dominate the line of scrimmage, and we did that. We also dominated on the defensive line and held them to just two first downs all game, but one was the last play of the half and the other was the last play of the game, so we were pretty happy with our defense.
“We gave up way too much on kickoffs and struggled with snaps and blocking on PAT (point after touchdown) kicks. Our special teams play will need to improve moving forward.”
St. David scored 28 straight points in he first quarter for a 28-0 lead.
Senior quarterback Ryan Gooding got this started with a 15-yard touchdown run. He followed with a TD pass to Koy Richardson and two to Kydin Richardson.
In the second quarter Gooding had 7-yard and 50-yard touchdown passes to Matteo Carrafa as St. David increased its lead to 43-0 at the half. The game went to a running clock, which happens when a team is up by 42 points or more.
Marek Haynie had a TD run in the third quarter and Paul Parker closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter,connecting on a 30-yard field goal.
“Our game was over by 8:30,” Davis said.
Gooding was 7 of 10 in passing for 110 yards, five TDs and no interceptions. Backup Owen Judd was 2-for-2 for 48 yards.
Haynie led the Tigers’ ground game with 19 carries for 135 yards and a score. Connor Curtis carried 15 times for 82 yards and Gooding had three carries for 17 yards and a score.
Carrafa was St. David’s top receiver with two catches for 57 yards and two scores. Parker had two catches for 37 yards, Koy Richardson three for 25 yards and a score and cousin Kydin Richardson had two for 16 with two TD’s.
Defensively, Kydin Richardson was tops with six tackles. Senior Wyatt Judd and sophomore Roman Tilton each had five. Carrafa had a interception and a fumble recovery and Tilton had a fumble recovery.
“We’ve got Mogollon coming up next week,” Davis said. “Our last two losses were to those guys, so we’re hungry for a rematch. They are always very good and very well coached. It should be a battle.”
