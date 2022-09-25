ELFRIDA − The St. David Tigers improved their record to 6-0 overall, 4-0 in the 1A South Region, following a 55-6 win Friday over Valley Union on Senior Night for the Blue Devils.
Friday’s game was another showcase performance for St. David quarterback Ryan Gooding who passed for just 104 yards, completing four of five attempts. But all four of his completions were touchdowns, giving him 28 with just one interception.
Gooding began with TD passes to Koy Richardson and Matteo Carrafa as the Tigers led 13-0 just over two minutes into the game.
Valley Union’s lone highlight came on the ensuing drive when Kohan Evans completed a 73-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Mitchel, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 13-6.
St. David closed out the quarter with a 21-0 burst as Marek Haynie had a 2-yard TD run and Gooding had TD passes to Koy and Kydin Richardson. Paul Parker connected on four of five extra-point kicks as the Tigers led 34-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Connor Curtis had TD runs of 14 and 1 yard in the second quarter as the Tigers led 48-6 at the half, putting the game into a running clock.
Curtis ran the opening kickoff back 85 yards for the final score of the game.
Haynie had seven carries for 130 yards and a score while Curtis had six carries for 51 yards and two rushing TDs to go with his kickoff return.
Koy Richardson was the Tigers’ top receiver with two catches for 73-yards and two scores.
For Valley Union, Evans was 3 of 8 passing for 105 yards and a TD. Cody Pena had 12 carries for 35 yards and Mitchell six for 25. Mitchell also had two receptions for 90 yards and a score.
Prior to kickoff Friday Valley Union seniors Will Smith, Pena, Luke Essary and Angel Vasquez Jr., along with their parents, were honored.
St. David hosts San Manuel this Friday, Sept. 30 before closing out the season on the road at Fort Thomas and at Hayden.
Valley Union, 0-6 overall, 0-4 in the 1A South, will be at Fort Thomas Sept. 30 before concluding its season Oct. 14 at Duncan.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.