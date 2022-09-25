ELFRIDA − The St. David Tigers improved their record to 6-0 overall, 4-0 in the 1A South Region, following a 55-6 win Friday over Valley Union on Senior Night for the Blue Devils.

Friday’s game was another showcase performance for St. David quarterback Ryan Gooding who passed for just 104 yards, completing four of five attempts. But all four of his completions were touchdowns, giving him 28 with just one interception.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments