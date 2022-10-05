ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers’ volleyball team remained undefeated at 9-0, taking over first place in the 1A Tucson Southeast region and remaining ranked No. 1 in Class A.

In its first region game of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 27, St. David defeated the visiting San Simon Longhorns 25-13, 25-10, 25-15.

