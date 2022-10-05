ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers’ volleyball team remained undefeated at 9-0, taking over first place in the 1A Tucson Southeast region and remaining ranked No. 1 in Class A.
In its first region game of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 27, St. David defeated the visiting San Simon Longhorns 25-13, 25-10, 25-15.
“There are still a few little things that we need to work on but overall we played well against San Simon,” St. David coach Breana Tillett said. “Our serving has definitely come a long way this season; I feel that the girls are being smarter about getting the ball over the net and not just going for an ace every time. The girls have stepped up; it’s been fun watching them grow throughout the season.”
Leading the Tigers were junior Mayla Trejo, 21 assists, seven kills and seven digs; junior Anissa Jacquez 10 kills, seven blocks and six service aces; sophomore Gracey Crockett, seven digs and five kills; senior Taylee Jacquez, five digs; junior Halee Deskins, nine assists; and junior Honey Merrill, five digs.
1A Tucson Southeast region leaders are Trejo (213 assists, 45 service aces) and Anissa Jacquez (133 kills, 86 blocks).
The Tigers have three away games this week. Following a 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-19) victory over San Manuel on Monday, Oct. 3, they were at Valley Union for a region game on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and at Fort Thomas to take on the 1A Copper region Apaches on Thursday, Oct. 6.
