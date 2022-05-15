PHOENIX − It was not the finish they would have liked but a 28-4 record is still impressive.
The St. David Tigers baseball team, defending 1A state champions, lost their chance to repeat, falling 9-1 to the Bagdad Sultans Friday in the 1A state tournament.
Bagdad played Heber Mogollon Saturday night for the 1A state championship.
Friday’s game was scoreless until the bottom of the third when Bagdad scored two runs. The Sultans added five more runs in the fifth and two in the sixth, taking a 9-0 lead.
Jake Goodman scored for St. David in the top of the seventh.
Senior Ryan Gooding, playing his final game in a Tigers uniform, pitched all six innings, allowing eight hits, striking out two and walking four.
St. David had four hits. Owen Judd was 1-for-3, Goodman 1-for-3 with a run scored, Wyatt Judd was 1-for-2 and Jason Garrett was 1-for-1 with an RBI.
St. David coach Ron Goodman, who is 0-3 against Bagdad in his coaching career, said Bagdad did everything right while his team struggled.
“We had an inning where we had two outs and they hit a line drive to my shortstop, he misplayed it and the flood gates kind of opened up that inning,” Goodman said. “They got some legit hits, and we couldn’t do anything with their pitcher. They threw their lefty against us, and he was tough, but we should have hit him better than what we did. My hat’s off to Bagdad, they played well.”
Goodman said even with the disappointing loss he’s proud of his boys.
“They’ve had a good season,” he said. “You can’t let one game define your season. They’re a bunch of awesome kids. I’m grateful to be their coach.”
