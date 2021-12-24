St. David Middle School softball wins CAC title

The St. David Middle School softball team celebrates with its championship trophy after winning the Cochise Athletic Conference title. Back row, from left, Coach Jordan Jacquez, Faith Winburg, Jasmine Wise, Camber Jacquez, Austyn Hatch, Emelynn Jacquez, and Coach AJ Jacquez. Middle row, from left, Mary Jane Yearsley, Payton McWhorter, Lydia Shelly, Morgan Haynie, Sophia Salinas, Addison Merrill, Mira Judd, Anna Daley and Kira Dominguez. Front row, from left, Hailey Powell, Piper Merrill, Embree Richins, Katelyn Patton, Paisley Gooding, Paisley Harmon, Rayna Young, Zoe Cobb and Charli Jacquez. Not pictured: Mya Peterson.
ST. DAVID − The St. David Middle School girls softball team finished its 2021-22 season undefeated at 11-0.
Even more exciting, the Tigers won the Cochise Athletic Conference title for the second year in a row, beating the Willcox Cowgirls 4-2 for the championship Thursday, Dec. 9.
The Tigers took a 2-0 first-inning lead and added a run in the third. The Cowgirls rallied in the fourth with two runs. Another run in the bottom of the fourth gave St. David a two-run lead it maintained.
St. David coach AJ Jacquez was excited about the 24 athletes who went out for the team, a record number. He was impressed that nine of those girls had never competed in softball before this season. He saw his athletes grow as individuals and as a team through the course of their season.
“I love how the team took care of each other, encouraged the new players and worked together for each win,” Jacquez said. “We had a perfect combination of work ethic and fun.”
This year Jacquez was assisted by his brother, Jordan Jacquez, and AJ’s wife, Aubri, manager and scorekeeper.
Jacquez acknowledged the support he and his team received from the parents and school community.
“Without parental support, each and every year, teams like this are not possible,” he said. “Special thanks to Ryan Hatch for helping build the new softball shed, Shawn Larson for the amazing field maintenance, as well as support from our school administration.”
