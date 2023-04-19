BISBEE − Taylee Jacquez’s two-run home run for St. David in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference in the Tigers’ 5-4 win over the Bisbee Pumas in a 1A versus 2A non-region softball game Saturday, April 15, at Bisbee High School.

The win was the second straight for St. David and the second straight loss for the Pumas.

