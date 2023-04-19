BISBEE − Taylee Jacquez’s two-run home run for St. David in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference in the Tigers’ 5-4 win over the Bisbee Pumas in a 1A versus 2A non-region softball game Saturday, April 15, at Bisbee High School.
The win was the second straight for St. David and the second straight loss for the Pumas.
St. David was clinging to a 2-1 lead going into the top of the seventh when senior Jazzi Pacheco hit a solo home run over the left field fence, increasing the Tigers lead to 3-1.
Four batters later Jacquez crushed a two-run home run to center field that scored her sister, Anissa, who had singled earlier, giving the Tigers what seemed like a comfortable four-run lead going into the bottom of the seventh.
Bisbee, which had battled St. David all afternoon and led 1-0 when Yanitza Romero scored in the bottom of the second, battled back once again, scoring three runs in the bottom half of the seventh pulling within one at 5-4. The three runs came with one out when Janitza Avechuco singled to right and the ball was misplayed into an error, allowing Gabby Lopez, Ademina Martinez and Destiny Rodriguez to score.
Avechuco was on third base with the game-tying run when the final out was made.
Sophomore pitcher Jordan Holly was impressive in the circle for Bisbee. She pitched all seven innings, allowed nine hits, struck out eight and walked two.
Bisbee had three hits. Sophomore Yeslin Hernandez hit 2-for-4 while Avechuco was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
St. David freshman pitcher Paisley Gooding was just as impressive. She also went the distance, allowed three hits, struck out 13 and walked six.
Pacheco, Taylee and Anissa Jacquez and Regan Haynie each hit 2-for-4 for St. David. Austyn Hatch was 1-for-4. All four scored a run. Taylee had three RBIs while Pacheco and Emelynn Jacquez, who was 0-for-4 but scored a run, also had an RBI.
The Tigers, 6-1 in conference, 6-0 in the 1A South Region, have three home games on consecutive days this week beginning on Wednesday, April 19, against Elfrida Valley Union. On Thursday, April 20, the Tigers will host San Manuel, which is one game back of them in second place in the 1A South. On Friday, April 21, St. David will play its final home game of the regular season against Tucson Desert Christian.
Bisbee, 3-6 in conference, 2-6 in the 2A East Region, will host Willcox on Friday, April 21.
