The St. David Tigers’ varsity football team traveled to Kearny on Friday, Aug. 18, for the first 1A South Region game of the season and defeated the Ray High School Bearcats 50-0.

The game was delayed due to lightning but that did not deter the Tigers. Returning to the field when the weather cleared, St. David scored its first touchdown on a 27-yard run by junior quarterback Grayson Merrill, followed by a 2-point conversion pass to junior Roman Tilton to lead 8-0. A second touchdown came on a 25-yard pass from Merrill to junior Gannon Carrafa and, with the point after failing, St. David took a 14-0 first quarter lead.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments