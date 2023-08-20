The St. David Tigers’ varsity football team traveled to Kearny on Friday, Aug. 18, for the first 1A South Region game of the season and defeated the Ray High School Bearcats 50-0.
The game was delayed due to lightning but that did not deter the Tigers. Returning to the field when the weather cleared, St. David scored its first touchdown on a 27-yard run by junior quarterback Grayson Merrill, followed by a 2-point conversion pass to junior Roman Tilton to lead 8-0. A second touchdown came on a 25-yard pass from Merrill to junior Gannon Carrafa and, with the point after failing, St. David took a 14-0 first quarter lead.
The second quarter Tiger’s scoring started with a 29-yard pass from Merrill to Tilton and again finding Tilton for the PAT pass.
Sophomore Isaac Wilson had a 65-yard interception return, and Merrill would again find Carrafa with a PAT pass to put the score at 30-0.
The Tigers’ final touchdown of the quarter came on sophomore Chase Pacheco’s 28-yard pass reception. The extra point kick failed and St. David led 36-0 at the half.
Merrill scored his second touchdown of the game on a 95-yard run in the third quarter and Carrafa’s PAT kick was good, putting the score at 43-0. Pacheco scored the Tigers’ final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run; Carrafa again found the uprights to give St. David the 50-0 victory.
Merrill had 91 yards passing and 175 yards rushing on 10 carries and frosh Keston Richardson had 27 yards passing.
Pacheco had 15 carries for 76 yards and one reception for 28 yards. Sophomore Cedar Haynie had 10 carries for 52 yards, Tilton had three receptions for 35 yards, Carrafa had two receptions for 27 yards, and freshman Emmitt Etter had one reception for 27 yards.
Merrill led with 266 total yards and had Pacheco 104.
Pacheco and junior Luke Haymore each had 10 tackles, Wilson had seven tackles and one interception, junior Mason Dever had seven tackles, and Tilton and senior Quinton Williams each had six tackles.
Carrafa had four tackles and one fumble recovery, Richardson had four tackles and one fumble recovery, and Haynie had four tackles.
“The game was great; it’s always great to get a win,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “I thought our young guys played really, really well and our two seniors played really well on the line.
“Grayson Merrill, for his first time starting at quarterback in a varsity game, played phenomenal — he had a lot of rushing yards, was accurate with his passes, and made some great plays. Chase Pacheco ran really hard and got some tough yards.
“I didn’t feel like the score was indicative of the difference between the two teams. The ball bounced our way a couple times, we got a fortunate turnover early, but we weren’t able to capitalize on it. One of our first drives we had the ball inside their 10-yard line, and we couldn’t put it in. We made some mistakes, but we collected ourselves and were able to score pretty well the rest of the game.
“Our defense played great; I thought that Coach Barker put together a great defensive game plan and we were able to shut them out. And Ray is not bad, they’re a pretty tough team. We made some mistakes and were inconsistent at times like you would expect from a young team, but I was really proud of our guys and how they stepped up and played well. Everyone we had suited up was able to play and get some experience.”
The Tigers will be Sells to take on the Baboquivari Warriors in a 1A South Region game on Friday, Aug. 25. The Warriors are 1-0 in the 1A South after beating the Fort Thomas Apaches 44-0.
