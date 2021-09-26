ST. DAVID — St. David quarterback Ryan Gooding threw three touchdown passes and Talon Haynie ran for two more Friday as the Tigers thumped the Valley Union Blue Devils 70-12 on homecoming night.
“It’s always nice to get a win, especially if it’s your homecoming and over your rival,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “We still have some things we have to work on. There were times we scored touchdowns but didn’t make the plays correctly. We need to work on that. We missed some blocks. Hats off to Valley Union, they battled and they didn’t give up.”
St. David dominated this game from the start, jumping to a 35-0 first quarter lead and leading 61-0 at the half.
Haynie got things going on St. David’s opening series, breaking free for a 90-yard touchdown. A holding penalty nullified the score and brought the ball back just beyond midfield. Two plays after the penalty, Gooding connected with Cody Didion for a 69-yard TD strike, putting the Tigers up 6-0 following the failed 2-point conversion.
Haynie followed with TD runs of 35 and 23 yards and Gooding connected with Jake Goodman for a score that was followed by Bobcat Pacheco’s 5-yard touchdown run.
In the second quarter Gooding connected with Goodman once again for a score and Didion and Matteo Carrafa each had interception returns for touchdowns. Wyatt Judd had a 4-yard TD run as the game moved to a running clock, which happens when a team is up by 42 points or more.
At halftime, floats from as far back as 1961 paraded around the field while the anticipation grew on who from the homecoming court of 12 would be selected as the king and queen.
Seniors Jakob Goodman and Makenzie Comaduran were announced as the 2021 royalty.
“I didn’t think I was going to win,” Goodman said. He was competing against Mason Anway and Brayden Merrill. “It’s pretty cool to be selected homecoming king my senior year.”
Comaduran, who transferred earlier this year from Benson, admitted she was somewhat stressed trying to get to the game on time. Comadrun also plays volleyball for the Tigers. The match with Valley Union that was scheduled for 5 p.m. started 40 minutes late because the junior varsity match went three sets. Then the Blue Devils battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the match at 2-2, forcing a fifth and deciding game which St. David won 15-8.
“I had like 10 minutes to get ready,” she said. “I was stressed just trying to get here on time. When they announced I had won all that stress went away. I really like this school. Everyone has been so welcoming here. It’s a very nice small town.”
When play resumed the second half St. David didn’t waste any time as Paul Parker returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown and a 67-0 lead.
Valley Union’s offense, which had been sputtering most of the game, managed to generate a scoring drive on the ensuing possession. Blue Devils quarterback Kohan Evans teamed up with Travis Morin for a 5-yard touchdown pass, making the score 67-6.
St. David booted a 29-yard field goal in the fourth making the score 70-6. Evans closed out the scoring with a 3-yard TD run for VU.
Valley Union coach Brandon Gilbert said he was happy his team didn’t quit and found a way to put some points on the board.
Davis said a number of players stood out Friday night, including Gooding, Haynie and kicker Lorenzo Padoann.
“We had a field goal tonight for the first time in years,” Davis said. “He was also successful on several PATs, which can be a difference when it comes to close games. I was really happy with him tonight.”
St. David (4-1 overall, 3-0 in 1A South Region) has a short week. The Tigers host Sells Baboquivari on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and then face San Manuel on Friday, Oct. 1. The game with Baboquivari is a rescheduled game from earlier in the season.
For Valley Union (2-3), it’s homecoming week as the Blue Devils host Fort Thomas Friday at 7 p.m.
