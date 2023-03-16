St. David junior Anissa Jacquez has been described by her coaches as a natural leader.
She is doing all that she can to help lead a young group of freshmen and sophomores this season as they work toward another 1A South Region championship and a berth in the upcoming state playoffs. Last year the Tigers were knocked out in the first round of the state playoffs, the year before that the second round.
Through eight games this season Jacquez, who plays first base, is leading the Tigers in hitting with a .577 batting average. Her on-base percentage is .593 and her slugging percentage is listed at .962, both tops on the team. She has 15 hits, with three doubles, two triples and a home run. She has scored 16 of St. David’s 62 runs, has seven RBIs and has walked just once and struck out once, all of which also leads the Tigers.
Her performance last weekend at the Hilda Luna Softball Invitational in Douglas helped the Tigers reach the tournament championship game against Willcox where they were beaten 11-4.
In the six games St. David played in the tournament Jacquez was 12-of-19 and scored 12 of the Tigers' 30 runs.
Two of those tournament wins were against 4A schools, the first being Nogales, which the Tigers beat in the first round, the second being Douglas, which St. David had lost to 7-1 in the pool play round of the tournament on Friday.
In the rematch with the Bulldogs on Saturday, Jacquez hit 2-for-4 and scored three runs in the 1A Tigers' 6-5 upset of Douglas, which was unbeaten at 13-0 going into the game.
“I really wanted to help my team play well this weekend and I think we did that,” she said.
Even though the Tigers lost in the championship game they received a runner-up plaque.
Jacquez admits the win over Douglas was sweet, especially considering they had lost to them earlier in a game she and many of her teammates felt they did not play their best.
“We wanted to play them again,” she said. “I’m so happy we did. I knew we could beat them.”
Jacquez says she really likes the chemistry on this team, and even though it’s considered a young team she feels there is a lot of potential.
“I really like what I’m seeing from this group,” she said. “Our chemistry is definitely getting stronger.”
Jacquez, who hurled a no-hitter last year against Sells Baboquivari, is a four-sport athlete at St. David. She played volleyball in the fall and was the region player of the year. In basketball she was the 1A Tucson Southeast Region Defensive Player of the Year. In addition to softball she also is on the track team.
“Of all the sports I play I’d say basketball is my favorite, I like it a lot,” she said. “I also enjoy playing softball. I haven’t decided yet which sport I want to play (if given the chance) after high school.”
Jacquez said her favorite food is pizza. She said she doesn’t have a favorite class but enjoys her open period where she studies college math. Her favorite instructor at St. David is Emily Dever.
“Anissa has been a good leader along with our seniors,” St. David coach Yogi Wilson said. “She has a hammer when it comes to hitting. She’s a rock for us at first base. She cleans up a lot of errors at first base. She’s just a natural leader. These girls look up to her and listen to her. It helps having her on the field.”
“We were the smallest school in this tournament, and we played for the championship,” Jacquez said. “I’m very happy with our performance.”
