St. David junior Anissa Jacquez has been described by her coaches as a natural leader.

She is doing all that she can to help lead a young group of freshmen and sophomores this season as they work toward another 1A South Region championship and a berth in the upcoming state playoffs. Last year the Tigers were knocked out in the first round of the state playoffs, the year before that the second round.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments