The St. David Tigers’ girls and boys basketball teams competed in the 1A state semifinals on Friday, Feb. 17, at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
Both teams fell, the girls losing to the Joseph City Wildcats of the 1A Copper Region 47-36 and the boys falling to the Sells Baboquivari Warriors of the 1A Tucson Southeast Region 68-61.
A slow start had the St. David girls down 14-7 in the first quarter, 27-16 at the half. The second half had both teams scoring 20 points.
Leading the Tigers were junior Anissa Jacquez with 10 points, junior Mayla Trejo and sophomore Gracey Crockett with seven points each, junior Halee Deskins with six points and senior Taylee Jacquez with five points.
“We started out slow and Joseph City did a really good job defensively putting pressure on us and forcing our turnovers,” coach Matthew Brogan said.
“In the second half we settled down and through our own pressure we were able to cut the lead to three. Unfortunately, we made some mistakes that put them up back by 10. At that point we didn’t seem to have enough in our gas tank to go on another run and take the lead.
“Although the season didn’t end the way we had hoped, I’m still very proud of our girls and all that they accomplished. We had a great season and hopefully this ending will make us hungrier heading into the offseason and fuel us in the way we prepare for next season.”
Several St. David players are ranked on statistic leaderboards.
In the 1A-6A rankings, Trejo is eighth in scoring with 21.4 points per game.
In the 1A conference, Trejo is first in scoring, second in 3-pointers with 59, third in field goals with 199, third in steals, sixth in assists, ninth in free throws with 56 and in double doubles with four; Anissa Jacquez third in double doubles with 11, fifth in rebounds, ninth in blocks, and tenth in scoring (13.5 per game).
Leading in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region, Trejo is first in scoring, field goals, free throws, 3-pointers, and steals, second in assists and double doubles, and fourth in rebounds; Anissa Jacquez is first in rebounds and double doubles, second in field goals and blocks, third in scoring, fifth in steals, sixth in free throws, seventh in assists; Crockett is fifth in rebounds and seventh in double doubles; Taylee Jacquez is third in 3-pointers, fifth in assists, and seventh in steals; and is Deskins eighth in assists.
The girls ended their season 14-2 overall, 5-0 and in first place in the 1A Tucson Southeast Rregion, and 10-1 in the 1A conference.
The boys, taking on the Baboquivari Warriors for the third time this season, fell behind 17-12 in the first quarter, 36-21 at halftime. The Warriors outscored the Tigers 23-15 in the third quarter to lead 59-36. Even with St. David outscoring Baboquivari 25-9 in the final quarter, it was not enough to take over the lead with the Tigers falling.
Leading the Tigers were senior Koy Richardson with 33 points and six rebounds, senior Paul Parker with 12 points, senior Matteo Carrafa with six points, and senior Kydin Richardson with six points and eight rebounds.
“Paul Parker had a good showing after being injured for half the season,” coach Nathan Richardson said. “Then Koy Richardson came alive in the second half with great defense and scoring. I’m proud of how all our boys played together as a team this season.”
Several Tigers are ranked among statistical leaders.
In the 1A-6A listing, Kydin Richardson is third in double doubles with 22 and fourth in rebounds with 12.6 per game, Koy Richardson is seventh in field goals with 231, and senior Ryan Gooding is fifth in assists with 6.6 per game.
In the 1A conference, Kydin Richardson is first in rebounds and double doubles, and tenth in free throws; Koy Richardson is first in field goals, fourth in 3-pointers, and seventh in scoring; Gooding is second in assists; and Carrafa is eighth in 3-pointers.
In the 1A Tucson Southeast Region Koy Richardson is first in scoring, double doubles, and field goals, second in 3-pointers, third in free throws, blocks, and steals, fourth in rebounds, fifth in assists; Kydin Richardson is first in rebounds and free throws, second in field goals, third in scoring and assists, fourth in steals, fifth in 3-pointers and double doubles, and sixth in blocks; Carrafa is third in field goals and 3-pointers, fifth in scoring, seventh in assists and tenth in steals; Parker is eighth in rebounding; Gooding is first in assists, sixth in 3-pointers, sixth in steals, seventh in blocks and ninth in rebounding; senior Wyatt Judd is seventh in 3-pointers; and sophomore Gannon Carrafa is ninth in double doubles.
The boys finished 15-2 overall, 5-0 for first place in the 1A Tucson Southeast Regio, and 11-0 in the 1A conference.
