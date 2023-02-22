The St. David Tigers’ girls and boys basketball teams competed in the 1A state semifinals on Friday, Feb. 17, at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

Both teams fell, the girls losing to the Joseph City Wildcats of the 1A Copper Region 47-36 and the boys falling to the Sells Baboquivari Warriors of the 1A Tucson Southeast Region 68-61.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments