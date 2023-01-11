ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers’ boys basketball team had a busy week, competing in five games in six days.

The Tigers’ fifth game of the stretch was in Duncan on Monday, Jan. 9, against the Wildkats of the 1A Tucson Southeast Region. St. David led at the half 37-14 and took the region victory 61-40.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments