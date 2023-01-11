ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers’ boys basketball team had a busy week, competing in five games in six days.
The Tigers’ fifth game of the stretch was in Duncan on Monday, Jan. 9, against the Wildkats of the 1A Tucson Southeast Region. St. David led at the half 37-14 and took the region victory 61-40.
Leading St. David were senior Koy Richardson with 16 points and six rebounds, senior Matteo Carrafa with 14 points, senior Ryan Gooding with 11 points and five rebounds, senior Kydin Richardson with seven points and seven rebounds and senior Corran Christensen with seven points.
On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Tigers were at the Snowflake Lobos of the 3A East Region. Snowflake took the early lead 20-10, going into the half up 31-24. The Lobos outscored the Tigers 31-27 in the second half to take their home court victory 62-52
Kydin Richardson with 16 points and seven rebounds, Caraffa has nine points and eight rebounds, Koy Richardson nine points, Gooding 10 points and sophomore Gannon Carrafa seven points.
The Tigers traveled to St. Johns to take on the Redskins of the 2A North Region on Friday, Jan. 6. Down 21-17 in the first quarter the Tigers put in 19 points to the Redskins’ 8 in the second quarter to take the lead 36-29. St. David went on to outscore St. Johns in the second half 45 to 37 to take the victory 81-66.
Leading the Tigers were Koy Richardson with 24 points, Carrafa with 19 points, Kydin Richardson with eight points and 13 rebounds, Gooding with 10 points and senior Brayten Trejo with six points.
St. David hosted the Patagonia Lobos in region game on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Tigers jumped to a 23-2 first quarter advantage and led 41-9 at the end of the first half. The Tigers defeated the Lobos 72-19.
Koy Richardson had 21 points and eight rebounds, Carrafa 16 points, Kydin Richardson 10 points and nine rebounds, Gooding five points and five rebounds, Trejo eight rebounds and senior Conner Curtis six rebounds.
The Tigers started their five games with a home region game against the Valley Union Blue Devils on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Leading 23-3 in the first quarter, the Tigers went into halftime up 48-10. St. David won 80-23.
Leading St. David were Carrafa with 25 points and seven rebounds, Koy Richardson with 21 points and five rebounds, Kydin Richardson with 10 points and nine rebounds, Trejo with seven points, Gooding with five points and five rebounds and Marek Haynie with seven rebounds.
“Our boys are playing well,” St. David coach Nathan Richardson said. “The road trip up north was a good team bonding trip with good competition.”
St. David is 11-1, 8-0 in 1A conference competition, and 3-0 in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region. It is ranked fourth in the 1A conference and second in the region. The Tigers will host the Bisbee Pumas of the 2A East Region on Thursday, Jan. 12.
