ST. DAVID — The St. David boys basketball team is definitely on a hot streak, winning their last 12 regular-season games since the holiday break. The Tigers are ranked No. 3 in the 1A Conference record at 11-0 and they are in first place in the 1A South Region at 5-0.
The Tigers hosted the Valley Union Blue Devils Monday, Jan 31, and dominated for 92-15 1A South win.
Leading the Tigers were junior Koy Richardson with 28 points, senior Jacob Goodman with 17, junior Paul Parker with 12, junior Kydin Richardson with 10, junior Ryan Gooding with eight, junior Matteo Carrafa with seven and Wyatt Judd with six.
The Tigers went 1-for-2 in free throws and made five 3-point baskets.
On Friday, Jan. 28, the Tigers hosted The Gregory School Hawks of the 1A Tucson Region, winning 63-51.
Goodman led the Tigers with 14 points, Parker and Koy Richardson each had 11, Kydin Richardson followed with seven and Gooding contributed six.
The Tigers hosted the Benson Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 27. The Tigers led 19-11 in the first quarter and 35-28 to end the first half. The Tigers expanded their lead to 55-44 in the third quarter and won, 70-54.
The Tigers were led by Koy Richardson with 19 points, Goodman with 17, Gooding with 13, Carrafa with 12 and Kydin Richardson with six. The Tigers shot 7-for-13 from the free throw line and made nine 3-point shots.
Benson was led by junior Aiden Finch with 17 points and senior Devin Bowling and junior Angel Rigney with 11 points each. The Bobcats went 10-for-11 from the free throw line and sank two 3-point shots.
St. David will host the 1A South Region tournament Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Feb. 3, 4, and 5.
